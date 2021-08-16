Cancel
Electronics

ASUS Unveils N5105I-IM-A, Intel Jasper Lake in Mini-ITX Form

By Gavin Bonshor
anandtech.com
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleBack in January, Intel launched its Jasper Lake platform with a range of dual-core and quad-core Tremont Atom-based processors.. Primarily aimed at the notebook and Chromebook market, Intel's Jasper Lake Celeron and Pentium Silver chips are using 10nm Tremont Atom cores as low as 6 W. Today we have learned that ASUS has unveiled its first Jasper Lake system via the N5105I-IM-A mini-ITX motherboard for the DIY market, with a passively cooled design, and supports the Intel Celeron N5105 4-core 4-thread processor.

#Mini Itx#N5105i Im A#Intel Jasper Lake#Tremont#Intel Celeron N5105
Cell Phonestechnave.com

ASUS could unveil ROG Phone 5s on 16 August 2021

The ROG Phone 5 launched here in March 2021 and it was one fancy phone, thanks to the RGB-lit logo at the back. At the time, ASUS also launched two other variants and we thought that was it. But it seems like the company has a new variant up its sleeve.
Electronicseteknix.com

Lian Li Q58 White Mini-ITX Case Review

Lian Li has always been one of the best PC case designers and manufacturers in the world. They have a long history of iconic and innovative PC cases, going far back as their all-aluminium exposed metal designs that were usually more focused on servers and workstations to their modern steel and glass designs for modern PC gamers. Two years ago they released my current favourite Mini-ITX case, the TU150. Now they’re back with another innovative mini-ITX design in the Lian Li Q58. It was revealed earlier this year at the Lian Li 2021 Digital Expo, which was their replacement for the fact there were no in person trade shows, so if you missed the reveal, you can catch it below!
Computersnotebookcheck.net

Leaked slide shows next gen Intel NUC 12 Enthusiast mini PC specs with Alder Lake CPUs and DG2 dGPUs

We have not even had a chance to test the NUC 11 Extreme with support for full length dGPUs and it looks like Intel is already planning to release the next gen NUC 12 models shortly after the Alder Lake CPU release this fall. Thanks to Twitter user 9550pro who found a leaked slide on the Weibo forums, we now know that the NUC 12 Enthusiast models will be equipped with Alder Lake i5 and i7 processors, and, if we are to believe the latest rumors claiming that Intel is only launching the high-end i9 Alder Lake models this year, we could see the new NUCs launched early next year, which is still only 6-7 months away from the NUC 11 release.
Video Gameslifewire.com

Retro Games Ltd. Unveils Tiny Amiga 500, THEA500 Mini

Retro Games Ltd. has announced its newest mini retro console, THEA500. Based on the Amiga 500 home computer, it comes with 25 built-in games. After its release of THEC64, it's only natural that Retro Games would want to try its hand at another bite-sized retro console, hence THEA500. According to the official website, the mini console is designed for "...perfect emulation of not only the original Amiga 500, but also the Advanced Graphics Architecture (AGA) of the Amiga 1200."
SoftwarePosted by
Tom's Hardware

Intel Ironically Removes Cannon Lake Graphics Driver That Wasn't Needed Anyway

And according to the list of changes to the Linux kernel, Intel is ironically removing support for its Cannon Lake graphics driver in the upcoming Linux kernel version 5.15. These chips were famously shipped without the integrated graphics engine active, meaning the graphics drivers weren't even needed. Interestingly, the chips did have an integrated Gen 10 graphics engine, but Intel disabled the graphics in a sure sign that there were yield problems with its 10nm process that it wasn't being entirely forthcoming about. In fact, Intel also limited these chips to the China region to keep them away from Western audiences. What followed was a long string of further 10nm delays that gave its competitor AMD a massive advantage, and Intel still hasn't fully recovered from the impact.
Computerscnx-software.com

MiTAC introduces Intel Elkhart Lake & Comet Lake thin Mini-ITX motherboards

MiTAC has unveiled three industrial thin mini-ITX motherboards based on Elkhart Lake and Comet Lake processors with respectively MiTAC PD10EHI with a choice of low-power Intel Atom, Celeron and Pentium Elkhart Lake processors, and two more powerful motherboards with MiTAC PH11CMI & PH12CMI based on up to an Intel Core i9 Comet Lake processor, and which are virtually identical except for a different chipset allowing vPro features and RAID support.
Computerscommunitynewscorp.com

[Maj] AORUS MODEL S, a mini-ITX-PC with an overwhelming configuration and … a single radiator!

Return of GIGABYTE and AORUS in the PC with two models. And for this briefing, we’re going to focus on the MODEL S that we think is the most original, on several points. Available in Intel and AMD versions with Core i9-11900K and Ryzen 9 5900X processors in conjunction with an NVIDIA RTX 3080 graphics card footprint. But if we look at the back of the case, we discover a point that raises some questions: the motherboard has its connectors, while the graphics card has a remote connector.
Computersnotebookcheck.net

New details about Intel Alder Lake-M and Alder Lake-P processors emerge

Coelacanth's Dream has discovered a recent Coreboot update that contains some new details about Intel's Alder Lake-M and Alder Lake-P platforms. While the Coreboot update applies to Google's Chrome OS platform, the details also apply to other Alder Lake supported platforms. The update describes that Intel has separated its Alder...
Computersphoronix.com

Alder Lake P Support Added To Intel's IGC Graphics Compiler

Intel's Graphics Compiler "IGC" that is used by their Windows driver as well as the Intel Compute Runtime for OpenCL / Level Zero support (and potentially the Mesa drivers in the future) has now landed Alder Lake P enablement. This LLVM-based open-source graphics shader compiler for Intel hardware now has...
ComputersPosted by
Tom's Hardware

Intel Alder Lake-P and M Processor Power Limits Listed

With the arrival of the 12th Gen Intel Core processors codenamed Alder Lake, we expect to see lots of new technologies crammed into one package. Today, according to a Coreboot patch (via Coelacanth’s Dream), we see some first-hand information about different power states and Power Limit 4 (PL4) levels of the upcoming Alder Lake-M and Alder Lake-P designs.
ComputersDigital Trends

Intel Beast Canyon NUC 11 Extreme review: A true mini gaming PC

Intel Beast Canyon NUC 11 Extreme review: A true mini gaming PC. “The NUC 11 Extreme is too expensive, but that still doesn't hold it back.”. There’s an empty space on my desk where my gaming PC used to live, now occupied by Intel’s NUC 11 Extreme, otherwise known as Beast Canyon. It’s a barebones kit of welcome compromises, balancing desktop-like performance with a form factor that’s smaller than a recent game console.
ComputersPosted by
TechRadar

Shrink your PC build with Colorful’s latest mini-ITX motherboard and RTX 3060 GPU

Colorful Technology unveiled two new models to its motherboard and GPU lineup, specifically targeted to PC enthusiasts who enjoy small form factor builds. The CVN B560I Gaming Series mini-ITX motherboards come in two models – the CVN B560I Gaming Frozen with a white and silver color and the CVN B560I Gaming Pro with black and silver color. The two models ensure builders can have matching colors in either black or white PC builds.
ElectronicsHEXUS.net

Colourful unveils Mini-ITX B560 motherboard and RTX 3060 GPU

Colourful has launched a pair of "mini and powerful" components which might work together well as the foundation of a new compact system build. The pairing is of a new Mini-ITX motherboard series, and a new Mini-ITX GeForce RTX 3060. Both these major system components feature a brushed metal finish.
Computerschromeunboxed.com

HP is refreshing the awesome Chromebook c1030 with 12th-gen Intel Alder Lake

It’s no secret that one of the best Chromebooks you can buy right now is the somewhat-expensive HP Chromebook c1030. Launched first as an enterprise-focused device and followed up as the consumer-facing Chromebook x360 13c, this device is one of the best-built Chromebooks we’ve ever laid hands on. From the all-aluminum frame to the 3:2 display to the thin design, this is one of the few Chromebooks that reaches for that vaunted Google-made level of craftsmanship. It’s even been on sale on a regular basis and is a few hundred dollars off right now over at Best Buy if you are interested.
ComputersTechRadar

Intel Arc unveiled – but how will it stack up against Nvidia and AMD?

Intel has announced Arc, a new brand of graphics technology that, Intel states, will span multiple generations, and cover a litany of products including hardware, software and services. The announcement was made via Intel's own website, which includes a video showcasing how Intel Arc product features could enhance the games...
ComputersDigital Trends

New leak reveals the power requirements for Intel Raptor Lake

Although the next generation of Intel Core processors is not yet released, we already know more about its successor. Code-named Raptor Lake-S, the 13th generation of Intel CPUs is in the works. While the new CPUs are said to consume a lot of power, they may also be more power-efficient than the upcoming 12th-generation Alder Lake in some aspects.

Comments / 0

