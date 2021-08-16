ASUS Unveils N5105I-IM-A, Intel Jasper Lake in Mini-ITX Form

We have not even had a chance to test the NUC 11 Extreme with support for full length dGPUs and it looks like Intel is already planning to release the next gen NUC 12 models shortly after the Alder Lake CPU release this fall. Thanks to Twitter user 9550pro who found a leaked slide on the Weibo forums, we now know that the NUC 12 Enthusiast models will be equipped with Alder Lake i5 and i7 processors, and, if we are to believe the latest rumors claiming that Intel is only launching the high-end i9 Alder Lake models this year, we could see the new NUCs launched early next year, which is still only 6-7 months away from the NUC 11 release.