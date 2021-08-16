Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Erie County, PA

Erie County Gaming Revenue Authority Awards More than $460K in Grants

erienewsnow.com
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleErie County Gaming Revenue Authority (ECGRA) awarded $462,110 in grants to communities and projects through various programs, it announced Monday. The Multi-Municipal Collaboration Grants were launched to promote cooperation among Erie County’s 38 municipalities and economic growth and vibrancy in the community. Multi-Municipal Collaboration Grants. Collaborators. Funding Awarded. Project Description.

www.erienewsnow.com

Comments / 0

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Gap, PA
Erie County, PA
Government
City
Corry, PA
City
North Hills, PA
Local
Pennsylvania Government
County
Erie County, PA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Gaming#Golf Course#Ecgra#Corry Round#Girard Wells Park Phase
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Tourism
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Golf
Related
Congress & CourtsPosted by
The Hill

Appeals court rejects effort to halt Biden eviction moratorium

A federal appeals court on Friday rejected an effort to block the Biden administration's new eviction moratorium, likely teeing up the lawsuit for the Supreme Court. A three-judge panel for the Court of Appeals for the District of Columbia Circuit unanimously denied an emergency motion filed by two chapters of the National Association of Realtors to halt the eviction ban.
U.S. PoliticsPosted by
Reuters

U.S. charges man who made bomb threat near U.S. Capitol

WASHINGTON, Aug 20 (Reuters) - The United States on Friday charged a North Carolina man who claimed to have a bomb in his truck near the U.S. Capitol the day before, leading to a five-hour standoff with law enforcement. Floyd Ray Roseberry was charged with threatening to use a weapon...
BusinessPosted by
NBC News

Elon Musk says Tesla will produce humanoid robot to help build cars

Tesla CEO Elon Musk said the company expects to build a humanoid robot with artificial intelligence next year that would complete simple physical tasks most workers detest. Musk unveiled the concept for the “Tesla Bot” Thursday during its “AI Day,” which the company streamed on its website. Musk said the...
Congress & CourtsCBS News

3 U.S. senators test positive in "breakthrough" COVID-19 cases

Three U.S. senators — John Hickenlooper, Angus King and Roger Wicker — announced Thursday that they all have tested positive for coronavirus. All three senators were vaccinated and experiencing a "breakthrough" case of COVID-19. Hickenlooper, a Democrat from Colorado, announced his positive result on Twitter. "I've tested positive for a...

Comments / 0

Community Policy