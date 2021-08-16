Erie County Gaming Revenue Authority Awards More than $460K in Grants
Erie County Gaming Revenue Authority (ECGRA) awarded $462,110 in grants to communities and projects through various programs, it announced Monday. The Multi-Municipal Collaboration Grants were launched to promote cooperation among Erie County’s 38 municipalities and economic growth and vibrancy in the community. Multi-Municipal Collaboration Grants. Collaborators. Funding Awarded. Project Description.www.erienewsnow.com
