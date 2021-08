Kayla Hardin, a science teacher at Wetumpka High School, will test her cooking skills -- and compete for a $5,000 prize -- on Thursday’s episode of “Top Chef Amateurs.”. The Bravo reality series, a spinoff of “Top Chef,” airs at 8 p.m. CT. Hardin, from Montgomery, will team with Eric Adjepong, a professional chef and “Top Chef” alum, in an episode titled “LasagnYEAH!” On the 30-minute program, the two will create a dish that offers a twist on traditional lasagna, with Hardin taking the lead and Adjepong offering help and support.