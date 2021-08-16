Cancel
Quarterback Room Back Together After Spread Of COVID-19

247Sports
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articlePete Prisco and Bryant McFadden discuss the importance of getting the QB Room back together after they were hit by COVID-19.

247sports.com

Comments / 0

IN THIS ARTICLE
#Covid 19#American Football
NFLPosted by
The Spun

NFL World Reacts To The Terrell Owens News

Terrell Owens hasn’t played for an NFL team since 2012, but the Hall of Famer still believes he has what it takes to compete at the professional level. During an appearance on NFL Network’s Good Morning Football, Owens had a message for anyone who thinks his playing days are long gone.
NFLPosted by
The Spun

Kyle Shanahan Has Blunt Admission On Josh Rosen’s Performance

After spending the tail end of 2020 on the San Francisco 49ers roster, former No. 10 overall pick Josh Rosen is heading into his fourth NFL season and first full year with the team. And it’s not going great so far. Rosen is currently competing with Nate Sudfeld for the...
NFLPosted by
The Spun

Seattle Seahawks Release Quarterback After Veteran Signing

The Seattle Seahawks made a series of roster moves at the quarterback position on Sunday. The NFC West franchise has officially announced the signing of veteran quarterback Sean Mannion. The Seahawks announced the signing of the 29-year-old quarterback on Sunday. Mannion, a third-round pick in the 2015 NFL Draft out...
NFLPosted by
All49ers

Did The 49ers Blow It By Taking Lance?

After one Trey Lance pre-season game, there have been a mixed bag of thoughts on his performance. Some think Trey looked great, and would point to the offensive line and receivers doing him no favors. Others think he missed every read possible and if not for Kyle Shanahan's play calling, Lance wouldn't have done much of anything. Every rookie quarterback is showing flashes and San Francisco 49ers fans are nervous. Is Lance the guy? Is he worth all this capital? Is he raw or is he just not good? Rhetorical questions are coming in and doing so at a frantic pace.
NFL49erswebzone.com

That’s a wrap? Cut by 49ers, Josh Rosen goes unclaimed on waivers

Share Share this on Twitter Share this on Facebook Flip into Flipboard Share this on Reddit Share via Email. A day after Josh Rosen lost his job with the 49ers, it's fair to ask: Will he have a job in the NFL again? Rosen, 24, continued his high-speed descent Wednesday when the quarterback selected with No. 10 pick in the 2018 draft went unclaimed on waivers.
NFLPosted by
49erswebzone

After criticism from 49ers head coach Kyle Shanahan, QB Josh Rosen gets extended chance in preseason opener

1.4k shares Share this on Twitter Share this on Facebook Flip into Flipboard Share this on Reddit Share via Email. Trey Lance may have gotten the bulk of the spotlight and headlines to come out of Saturday night's 19-16 49ers preseason loss to the Kansas City Chiefs, but the game might have been much more important for another quarterback -- former NFL first-round pick Josh Rosen -- who is fighting to prove he should stay on the 49ers' roster once it gets trimmed down to 53 players on August 31.
NFLdawgnation.com

Jake Fromm and Justin Fields compete in NFL scrimmage

Jake Fromm and Justin Fields were back in a game on the same field together on Saturday -- for the first time since 2018 when they battled it out to be UGA’s starting quarterback. That year, Fromm fended off the highly-regarded Fields to lead the Bulldogs, while Fields transferred after...
NFLchatsports.com

Denver Broncos: The hidden benefit of the quarterback room

Denver Broncos training camp 2021 - Drew Lock. Mandatory Credit: Ron Chenoy-USA TODAY Sports. The Denver Broncos quarterback room has dominated offseason headlines, but are Drew Lock and Teddy Bridgewater really as bad as some think?. The Broncos quarterback situation has dominated the offseason yet again. With Drew Lock and...
NFLchatsports.com

Vikings activate quarterback Kellen Mond from COVID-19 list

The Vikings activated rookie quarterback Kellen Mond from the COVID-19 reserve list on Tuesday morning, clearing the way for the third-round pick to return to practice after a 10-day absence. Mond had been on the COVID list since testing positive for the virus on July 31. Quarterbacks Kirk Cousins and...
NFLWTHR

Colts quarterback Carson Wentz back at practice after foot surgery

INDIANAPOLIS — Indianapolis Colts quarterback Carson Wentz returned to practice Tuesday after undergoing foot surgery. While Wentz was walking around out on the field, he did not practice with the team. The starting quarterback, who the Colts picked up in a trade deal with the Philadelphia Eagles in March, is...
NFLNBC Sports

Lamar Jackson back on the practice field after battling COVID-19

Ravens quarterback Lamar Jackson is back on the practice field this morning after missing eight training camp practices while battling COVID-19. The Ravens posted video of Jackson throwing and appearing to be doing well. Jackson has refused to get the COVID-19 vaccine, and he tested positive for the virus last...
NFLPosted by
Fox Sports Radio

Derwin James: Brandon Staley Brings More Versatility to Our Defense

Los Angeles Chargers Strong Safety Derwin James Jr. joined The Doug Gottlieb Show from training camp. The star safety spoke about having fans at training camp, matching up against Keenan Allen at practice, and much more! When asked about what Chargers' new head coach Brandon Staley brings to the team, James had this response: "We're more versatile. Not to say our scheme was bad or anything that we previously played in because I had a lot of success in the old scheme but I feel like we're more versatile, guys are moving around more and they don't know what we're in. The offense literally doesn't know what we're in every play and we're just getting better from it and feeding off of it. Everybody is moving around, running to the ball, communicating and we're just getting better every day.
Champaign, ILWCIA

Art Sitkowski embracing role in quarterback room

CHAMPAIGN (WCIA) — Position battles are getting more intense, with the Illini two weeks through training camp. At Illinois Football Media Day, Bielema didn’t give many details about the depth chart, but said certain position groups have more intense battles than others. Especially with groups like wide receiver, running back,...
NFLPosted by
Audacy

Which NFL quarterbacks have been vaccinated against COVID-19?

Throughout the course of the 2021 NFL season, we'll keep a running list of everything we know about the vaccination status of some of the league's most notable quarterbacks. Aaron Rodgers: At the time of publication, Rodgers has not been asked about his vaccination status. There have been some more pressing items on the docket in Green Bay for reporters to get to the bottom of.
NFLYardbarker

Trey Lance Gets First Extended Playing Time with 49ers Starters

COSTA MESA -- The 49ers quarterback competition took a fascinating turn on Day 17. Trey Lance got his first extended playing time with the starters and played well, while Jimmy Garoppolo threw a pick 6, which was his fifth interception of the past four practices. Garoppolo is giving away his...
NFLsemoball.com

Lance, Herbert make most of 49ers-Chargers joint practices

COSTA MESA, Calif. (AP) -- There seems to be a clear plan in place to bring San Francisco 49ers rookie quarterback Trey Lance along slowly. But if Lance glanced across the field towards Justin Herbert of the Los Angeles Chargers during two days of joint practices between the teams, he would have been reminded that such intentions can be erased by the unforgiving whims of football.
NFLPosted by
VikingsTerritory

If Not Everson Griffen, Vikings Fans Have Firm Prediction for RDE

As of the third week in August, the starting right defensive end for the Minnesota Vikings is dependent on the decision to welcome Everson Griffen back to the roster. The ex-Vikings pass rusher worked out for the team earlier this week, hoping to effectuate a return to Minnesota after a one-year sabbatical with the Dallas Cowboys and Detroit Lions. Griffen has fences to mend – he insulted the Vikings organization and the team’s quarterback several months ago on Twitter – but would be an apt on-the-field addition to the 2021 Vikings if general manager Rick Spielman pulls the trigger. Minnesota stormed free agency this offseason, adding gobs of defensive personnel in efforts to bolster depth following a defensive undoing during the pandemic season.

