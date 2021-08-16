Judy’s Bay, a New England Izakaya, Will Open in the Former Bondir Space This Fall
For the past several years, wife-and-husband duo Kim Vo and Lukas Dow have been executing Asian-inspired barbecue pop-ups in the Boston area in an effort to raise money to open a permanent restaurant. All that work has finally paid off, and now Vo and Dow are on the verge of opening Judy’s Bay, a New England-inspired izakaya, in the former Bondir space in Area Four in Cambridge. Dow, a lifelong Cambridge resident, says it’s “a little surreal” to be opening a restaurant in the city in which he grew up. “10 years ago, I never would have dreamed this was possible.”boston.eater.com
