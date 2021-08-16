Metal Gear Solid Fan Discovers New Level-Skipping Glitch By Accident

The Wind Waker was a memorable Zelda game for me. Despite its relatively low difficulty, I have quite a few reasons to like it. Outside of the main quest, there is quite a bit to see and do, such as: raiding outposts and submarines, taking part in competitions, hunting Big Octos, exploring caves, and gaining thousands of Rupees that will ultimately go to Tingle during the Triforce chart quest. The Wind Waker is also fun to play with snappy controls and refined versions of the standard Zelda items. The comically oversized Skull Hammer is one of the funniest tools I have ever used in a Zelda game. Few things give me catharsis like smacking one of those annoying Miniblins over the horizon.