Metal Gear Solid Fan Discovers New Level-Skipping Glitch By Accident

By Jason Fanelli
Gamespot
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleA streamer and Metal Gear Solid fan suddenly became the source of a speedrunning frenzy during what started as an ordinary streaming session. Boba was streaming on Twitch recently, playing the original Metal Gear Solid on the first PlayStation, when she found herself trapped between a locked door and a group of enemy soldiers. In the frantic battle, a shot from an enemy's gun sent Snake glitching through the locked door, which in turn loaded up the area behind the door. However, Boba wasn't supposed to be in that area yet.

