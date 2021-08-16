Boston Public Market is looking for new prepared-food vendors

For the first time since opening in 2015, Boston Public Market is actively searching for New England prepared-food makers to add to its permanent vendor roster. The 28,000-square-foot Hanover Street marketplace is always looking for new vendors, but head of vendor recruitment Carrie DeWitt said the pandemic led to financial hardships and other circumstances that compelled several permanent sellers to shut down. Now, they need about five to seven new merchants to fill their spaces.