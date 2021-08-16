Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Boston, MA

Boston Public Market is looking for new prepared-food vendors

By Dana Gerber Globe Correspondent,
Boston Globe
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleFor the first time since opening in 2015, Boston Public Market is actively searching for New England prepared-food makers to add to its permanent vendor roster. The 28,000-square-foot Hanover Street marketplace is always looking for new vendors, but head of vendor recruitment Carrie DeWitt said the pandemic led to financial hardships and other circumstances that compelled several permanent sellers to shut down. Now, they need about five to seven new merchants to fill their spaces.

www.bostonglobe.com

Comments / 0

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Boston, MA
Food & Drinks
Local
Massachusetts Lifestyle
City
Hanover, MA
Local
Massachusetts Business
Boston, MA
Lifestyle
Boston, MA
Business
City
Boston, MA
Local
Massachusetts Food & Drinks
IN THIS ARTICLE
#New Idea#New England#Food Drink#Boston Public Market#Covid#Boston Beer Alley#Boston Honey Company#Noodle Lab#Vegetarian
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Food & Drinks
Related
Congress & CourtsPosted by
The Hill

Appeals court rejects effort to halt Biden eviction moratorium

A federal appeals court on Friday rejected an effort to block the Biden administration's new eviction moratorium, likely teeing up the lawsuit for the Supreme Court. A three-judge panel for the Court of Appeals for the District of Columbia Circuit unanimously denied an emergency motion filed by two chapters of the National Association of Realtors to halt the eviction ban.
U.S. PoliticsPosted by
Reuters

U.S. charges man who made bomb threat near U.S. Capitol

WASHINGTON, Aug 20 (Reuters) - The United States on Friday charged a North Carolina man who claimed to have a bomb in his truck near the U.S. Capitol the day before, leading to a five-hour standoff with law enforcement. Floyd Ray Roseberry was charged with threatening to use a weapon...
BusinessPosted by
NBC News

Elon Musk says Tesla will produce humanoid robot to help build cars

Tesla CEO Elon Musk said the company expects to build a humanoid robot with artificial intelligence next year that would complete simple physical tasks most workers detest. Musk unveiled the concept for the “Tesla Bot” Thursday during its “AI Day,” which the company streamed on its website. Musk said the...
Congress & CourtsCBS News

3 U.S. senators test positive in "breakthrough" COVID-19 cases

Three U.S. senators — John Hickenlooper, Angus King and Roger Wicker — announced Thursday that they all have tested positive for coronavirus. All three senators were vaccinated and experiencing a "breakthrough" case of COVID-19. Hickenlooper, a Democrat from Colorado, announced his positive result on Twitter. "I've tested positive for a...

Comments / 0

Community Policy