If a Black man cannot stand on his own two feet, let him fall

By Shannon Whitworth
Washington Times
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleToday the concepts of equity and justice are far less egalitarian than they sound. Rather, those terms are used as a weapon by those who want to force others to accept societal changes which neither benefit nor advance the causes of the people they purport to champion. The latest pernicious...

Black man from Detroit starts his own fragrance line to rebuild confidence in his people

DETROIT – Twenty-eight year old, Blake Hare, said his palms were sweating and his mind was racing as he paced back-and-forth inside his girlfriend's house last June. He was fretting over if he should drop his cologne brand on the world, or if he should wait because he didn't know how it would be received, or if it even would sell, especially during a pandemic.
Columnist Tolley Jones: Exhausted from doing the heavy lifting for white people

I am exhausted by the daily and continual miasma of racism filling up rooms and buildings and minds and infecting all within, and well-meaning microaggressions that every Black person immediately notices, but to which most white people are utterly oblivious. The constant casual statements, word choices, and pervasive policies that...
Some white privilege just can’t tolerate Black privilege

We need to generate a word to describe the reaction that some white people have when Black Americans assert a perceived privilege – call it “Black privilege” – that provokes some white people to grumble about why they don’t get that privilege, too. The previous paragraph embodies a case in...
25 pictures that show what white privilege looks like

Trigger warning: This article contains images and themes of race-motivated violence that may be distressing to some readers. The past year, 2020, saw protests break out in all 50 states in America over the police killing George Floyd. Protests raged on and highlighted the systemic racism that still plagues America. The pandemic then took hold all over America and within no time saw protests from the white community about not being able to get haircuts, refusing to wear masks, and refusing to get vaccinated. The protests highlighted more than anything what white privilege looks like. While the Black community was fighting to just exist, many white people were refusing to listen to scientists and doctors that would help contain the virus. More than a year on, it's become evident that vaccines work, to the point that 97% of the people getting hospitalized after contracting the virus are unvaccinated people. Many conservatives and right-wing media have quite often justified their right to protest the CDC guidelines by citing the Black Lives Matter protests and it reveals white privilege more than anything.
Video: War Vet Stands Ground Against Aggressive ‘Transgender’ ‘Woman’ in His Own Store

Don Sucher of Sucher & Sons Star Wars Shop placed a sign that read “If you were born with a #($* you’re not a chick.”. The sign, albeit biologically accurate and objectively true, drew the ire of a city councilman who pretends to be a city councilwoman, who approached him aggressively to bark about his “bigotry” (translation: scientific observation).
Pitts: Demographic demotion will spur racism

Chris Rock described it as a kind of temper tantrum. “When I see the tea party and all this stuff,” the comedian told Esquire, “it actually feels like racism’s almost over.”. He likened the tea party — with its street theatrics, overwrought histrionics and overt panic at the idea of...

