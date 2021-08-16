Another active afternoon with thunderstorms chances

We’re 48 hours out from a tropical storm or hurricane affecting New England and there’s still a lot of questions remaining about the storm’s ultimate impact. The track and strength of the storm are incredibly important for what type of conditions Henri will bring to your area. The greatest risk for the most impact from the storm is of course along the coastline, but inland flooding is a real threat as well. As we see in the aftermath of most major storms, the reality is that the majority of people will have not been affected significantly but for those that are, it can be life-changing. It’s always the cruel irony of mother nature.