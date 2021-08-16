Cancel
Environment

Another active afternoon with thunderstorms chances

By Grant Tosterud
KRQE News 13
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAnother active afternoon of storms is expected across New Mexico. A few storms may be strong to severe with heavy rain possible. Storms are already developing Monday afternoon across the mountains of northern and southern New Mexico as an upper level disturbance is moving south through the state. This will cause another round of numerous storms today. Drier air will push into New Mexico Tuesday, limiting the chance of rain to the far southern and western parts of the state.

New Mexico State
#Thunderstorms#Heavy Rain#Extreme Weather
