COLORADO SPRINGS — The Cheyenne Mountain Zoo sent out some good cheer Monday with a picture of their newest family member, an as-yet unamed, baby hippo. This is the first baby hippo born at our Colorado Springs Zoo in more than 30 years. The baby, a boy, was born to Mom, Zambezi, and Dad, Biko, on July 20. And he’s already weighing in at 125 pounds!