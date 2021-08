► Opening doors to fresh talent from all nations and background. ► Motorsport’s governing body could lead the change. ► Ex-WRC co-driver outlines how it’s a win-win Imagine a Formula 1 grid with drivers as diverse as the countries that host Grands Prix. Imagine World Rallying that didn’t just visit Kenya, but had a succession of Kenyan champions. Imagine there being a just, meritocratic world in which the reigning champion would not have felt the need to take the BLM knee and set up theHamilton Commission to look at the barriers to the recruitment and progression of Black people within UK motorsport. Imagine taking the race out of racing, and putting the world into world championship.