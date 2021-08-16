Cancel
Philadelphia, PA

Lil Baby, Justin Bieber Headline Made In America Festival This Labor Day Weekend

By CBS3 Staff
CBS Philly
 4 days ago
PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — Lil Baby, Justin Bieber, Megan Thee Stallion, and more will be in Philadelphia this Labor Day weekend for the 10th Made In American festival. Organizers announced the lineup for the Saturday and Sunday performances Monday.

Saturday

Lil Baby, Megan Thee Stallion, Kehlani, Young Thug, Baby Keem, A$AP Ferg, Griselda, Coi Leray, Morray, Latto, Bia, Fivio Foreign, Kaash Paige, Pi’erre Bourne, Duke Deuce, Maeta, Destin Conrad

Sunday

Justin Bieber, Doja Cat, Roddy Ricch, Bobby Shmurda, Moneybagg Yo, Lil Durk, Tinashe, Freddie Gibbs, 42 Dugg, EST Gee, Lloyd Banks, Foushee, Mariah the Scientist, Mozzy, Cazzu, Capella Grey, 26AR

Times and stages for the performances will be announced closer to Labor Day weekend.

Starting Monday, festival goers can buy single-day tickets here.

The festival will benefit official charity partner ACLU of Pennsylvania, along with organizations like Black Votes Matter, ACCT Philly Animal Welfafe, and HeadCount. Part of the net proceeds from the concerts will support The REFORM Alliance.

Organizers say since the festival started in 2021, the event has generated more than “$135 million in economic impact of the city.”

Festival organizers recently announced COVID requirements for attendees; those who attend must have proof of vaccination or a negative COVID test ahead of the event.

