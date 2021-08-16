Getting to Know Tammy Abraham With WAGNH
Coming to the capital on a much-publicized €40 million move, if Tammy Abraham meets all his incentives, that price tag will rise to a club-record €45 million fee. At that rate, we can't mince words: this kid has to produce...immediately. Fortunately for Roma, Abraham isn't a complete unknown, having torn up the lower levels of English football before scoring 30 goals with Chelsea in all competitions over the past two seasons.www.chiesaditotti.com
Comments / 0