Getting to Know Tammy Abraham With WAGNH

For the first time since 2004, Tammy Abraham is no longer a Chelsea player. The striker has completed his permanent move to Roma and the deal is now official. The Blues will receive £34 million for the 23-year-old and they have inserted a buyback in the sale. The contract’s buyback clause becomes active in the summer of 2023, when Chelsea can buy him back for £68 million if it so chooses. Abraham will finally get an extended opportunity to lead the line for a top European club with Jose Mourinho’s Roma—it’s hard not to get excited for the youngster.