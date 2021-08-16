Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Premier League

Getting to Know Tammy Abraham With WAGNH

By @BrenCdT
chiesaditotti.com
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleComing to the capital on a much-publicized €40 million move, if Tammy Abraham meets all his incentives, that price tag will rise to a club-record €45 million fee. At that rate, we can't mince words: this kid has to produce...immediately. Fortunately for Roma, Abraham isn't a complete unknown, having torn up the lower levels of English football before scoring 30 goals with Chelsea in all competitions over the past two seasons.

www.chiesaditotti.com

Comments / 0

RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Tammy Abraham
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Roma#Serie A#Sb Nation Soccer#Matchday
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Soccer
NewsBreak
Premier League
NewsBreak
Chelsea F.C.
NewsBreak
Sports
Related
SoccerCitizen Tribune

Italian club Roma signs forward Tammy Abraham from Chelsea

ROME (AP) — Italian club Roma signed forward Tammy Abraham from Chelsea for 40 million euros ($47 million) on Tuesday. Abraham replaces Edin Džeko, who moved to Serie A champion Inter Milan last week. “You can sense when a club really wants you — and Roma made their interest clear...
Premier LeagueSkySports

Tammy Abraham: Roma agree £34m deal to sign Chelsea striker

Roma have agreed a £34m deal to sign Tammy Abraham from Chelsea, reports Sky in Italy. The 23-year-old striker must now decide if he wants to join the Italian club, who are managed by former Chelsea boss Jose Mourinho. Fellow Serie A side Atalanta and Arsenal are also interested in...
Premier LeagueSB Nation

Atalanta to hold talks with Chelsea over Tammy Abraham — reports

Tammy Abraham is carefully contemplating his next move, but with the Romelu Lukaku saga about to reach its conclusion, he may have to start making a decision soon. Serie A side Atalanta remain the frontrunners for the 23-year-old’s signature, and Gianluca Di Marzio now reports that they will hold talks with Chelsea in the next two days over a potential deal — which is said to be contingent on Atalanta letting Duván Zapata go to Inter to replace Lukaku in the first place.
UEFA90min.com

Thomas Tuchel gives honest assessment of Tammy Abraham situation

Chelsea manager Thomas Tuchel has admitted that he may be partially responsible for home-grown striker Tammy Abraham failing to reach his full potential at Stamford Bridge. Abraham started only twice in the Premier League after Tuchel took over from Frank Lampard in January, substituted at half-time on both occasions, and didn’t play a single minute of the Champions League knockout stages as Chelsea went all the way.
Premier League90min.com

Tammy Abraham to undergo Roma medical after agreeing £34m move

Chelsea striker Tammy Abraham is due in Rome on Sunday for a medical after agreeing a permanent transfer to Roma. Abraham has struggled for minutes under Thomas Tuchel, who has just completed the £97.5m signing of Romelu Lukaku, so an exit for the academy graduate always seemed on the cards.
Premier LeaguePosted by
FanSided

Arsenal loses the race for Chelsea’s Tammy Abraham to AS Roma

Tammy Abraham finally leaves Chelsea after weeks of rumors that he could end up at Arsenal or Roma. The striker is now in Italy to complete his medical to finalize the move. Well, Roma have won the race and have signed the talented English striker on a permanent deal of €40m. Abraham was not going to have many chances at Stamford Bridge after Lukaku’s arrival and leaving was probably the best option.
Premier Leagueprimenewsghana.com

Tammy Abraham joins AS Roma on five-year deal

Tammy Abraham has completed his £34million move to Roma after putting pen to paper on a five-year contract with the Italian club and taking their No 9 shirt. Abraham arrived in the Italian capital on Sunday to complete his medical, where he will now play under former Chelsea boss Jose Mourinho.
UEFAPosted by
FanSided

A farewell ode to Chelsea’s Tammy Abraham ahead of Roma move

For the first time since 2004, Tammy Abraham is no longer a Chelsea player. The striker has completed his permanent move to Roma and the deal is now official. The Blues will receive £34 million for the 23-year-old and they have inserted a buyback in the sale. The contract’s buyback clause becomes active in the summer of 2023, when Chelsea can buy him back for £68 million if it so chooses. Abraham will finally get an extended opportunity to lead the line for a top European club with Jose Mourinho’s Roma—it’s hard not to get excited for the youngster.
Premier League90min.com

Tammy Abraham will be out to prove Thomas Tuchel wrong at Roma

For everything Thomas Tuchel has got right at Chelsea (and there's a whole lot of that), one criticism of his reign so far has to be his management of Tammy Abraham. The academy graduate bagged a club-high 18 goals in 2019/20 and led Chelsea's scoring charts at the time of Tuchel's arrival, only to be near-enough frozen out by the German, who preferred an out-of-position Kai Havertz and a misfiring Timo Werner to a hungry youngster with a proven record of Premier League goals.
Premier LeaguePosted by
Absolute Chelsea

Official: Tammy Abraham Completes AS Roma Transfer

Tammy Abraham has completed a permanent transfer to AS Roma, departing Chelsea, both clubs have confirmed. The Serie A club complete the signing of the 23-year-old, fending off competition from Atalanta, West Ham and Arsenal. Abraham leaves Chelsea, the club where he has been at since Under-8's level. The move...

Comments / 0

Community Policy