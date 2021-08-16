What to Watch on Netflix Top 10 TV Show Rankings on August 16

While Nielsen is happy to hand out ratings for broadcast shows, Netflix has no such interest in sharing its viewership numbers. The only way to get a gauge ratings on Netflix shows and figure out which shows are popular is to look at the Netflix Top 10. The Netflix Top 10 list of TV shows for Monday, Aug. 16 is just as notable for what isn't on it as it is for what is on it. Manifest, the NBC puzzle box drama, and Virgin River, the small-town romance, are both gone after being mainstays on the list for more than a month. The end of an era! But that opened things up for new entries, such as Grace & Frankie, which surprise dropped the first four episodes of the final season on Friday, and Brand New Cherry Flavor, a miniseries about revenge and curses.