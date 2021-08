Everyone was eager to see what questions August 10 would answer (or ask) about BLUE BOX Game Studios’ Abandoned. The game, which has been mired in false conspiracy that it’s actually a Kojima ruse for a new Silent Hill game (that also somehow involves Metal Gear Solid) was supposed to see the launch of the Abandoned Realtime Trailers app on PS5 today with a fresh update that gave fans their first glimpse at the game. However, things haven’t gone smoothly, and the update is still unavailable to players an hour after it was supposed to launch (which itself was the result of several delays).