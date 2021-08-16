Cancel
Los Angeles, CA

A Jewish deli pop-up in LA with a surprising secret ingredient: pork

By Evelyn Frick
Forward
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the article(JTA) — This article originally appeared on The Nosher. Chef Rebecca King loves being a bad Jew. She has done so since her days at Jewish summer camp. “We [my friends and I] were like, ‘We want to be bad Jews! We want to get bacon,” she said recently via phone interview. “I just remember always, like, calling myself a bad Jew… growing up, if you ate something that wasn’t kosher, we’d be like, ‘Ooh, I’m a bad Jew.’”

