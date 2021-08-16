Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Premier League

Tottenham and Arsenal blow as Lautaro Martinez’s agent says he ‘wants Inter stay’ & is set for contract talks this week

By Etienne Fermie
Posted by 
The US Sun
The US Sun
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=30Js28_0bTGmXKw00

LAUTARO MARTINEZ'S agent has revealed that the Argentine wants to stay at Inter Milan, in a blow to Tottenham and Arsenal.

The North London duo are interested in the striker, with Spurs having even reportedly lodged a bid of around £60million.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0X4lwe_0bTGmXKw00
Lautaro Martinez could now stay at Inter Milan this summer Credit: Getty

But the 23-year-old appears set to stay at San Siro, and could even sign a new contract.

Agent Alejandro Camano told FCInterNews: "Lautaro wants to stay at Inter.

"He believes in the Nerazzurri project and is aiming to win another Scudetto."

Camano also revealed that contract talks are set to get underway, with the forward having just two years remaining on his current deal.

He continued: "A meeting is scheduled for Wednesday.

"We will do everything possible to stay with the Nerazzurri. Martinez is very happy in Milan, he has an excellent relationship with his team-mates and with the new coach.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4gZIbF_0bTGmXKw00
The Argentine forward is set to stay at San Siro Credit: Rex

for the very latest rumours, gossip and done deals

Most read in Football

SKY BET - GET £30 IN FREE BETS BY BETTING AS LITTLE AS 5p

"He has considered many offers, but at no point has he taken any of them seriously. He believes – and we believe – that there is still life at Inter."

Martinez could earn a hefty pay rise in the Premier League, particularly given Inter's current financial woes that have led to the departures of Romelu Lukaku and Achraf Hakimi.

But Camano has insisted that his client has greater priorities than wealth.

He added: "Lautaro is not talking about money, but about football and playing.

"Money is up to your agent. All Martinez can say how happy he is in Milan and with the team."

Martinez has scored 49 goals and assisted a further 20 in 132 appearances for Inter Milan - playing an integral role in helping them win the Serie A title last term.

FREE BETS: GET OVER £2,000 IN NEW CUSTOMER DEALS

Comments / 0

The US Sun

The US Sun

New York City, NY
255K+
Followers
28K+
Post
74M+
Views
ABOUT

The US Sun is the new US edition of The Sun, Britain’s biggest newsbrand. Get your News, Entertainment, Lifestyle, Money and Sport here. Never miss a story again.

 https://www.the-sun.com/
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Romelu Lukaku
Person
Achraf Hakimi
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Arsenal#North London#Tottenham#Inter Stay#Argentine#Spurs#The Premier League#Serie A
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Soccer
Soccer
Arsenal F.C.
Soccer
Inter Milan
NewsBreak
Premier League
Place
Europe
Soccer
Tottenham Hotspur F.C.
NewsBreak
Sports
Related
Premier Leaguechatsports.com

Tottenham agree stunning £60m fee for Lautaro Martinez

Tottenham have had a £60million offer for Inter Milan striker Lautaro Martinez accepted. Sportsmail understands if the Argentine does sign for Spurs the plan is for him to play alongside Harry Kane next season. Head coach Nuno Espírito Santo wants to play two up front and views Martinez and Kane...
Premier LeagueSB Nation

Lautaro Martinez’s agent: he is “happy at Inter” after Spurs bid €70m

The big news from Sunday, other than Tottenham’s 1-0 preseason North London Derby win over Arsenal, was the shock news that Spurs had had a £60m fee agreed for Lautaro Martinez last week, only for Inter to pull back after Chelsea swooped in for Romelu Lukaku. That’s pumped the brakes a bit on the possibility of the Argentine striker coming to join his international teammates Cristian Romero and Gio Lo Celso.
Premier Leaguechatsports.com

Nuno Espirito Santo set to hold talks with Harry Kane on Monday as he looks to convince the Tottenham talisman to stay at the club despite interest from reigning Premier League champions Manchester City

Nuno Espirito Santo plans to hold talks with Harry Kane on Monday after the want-away striker finally returned to the club on Saturday. After an extended post-Euros break to the Bahamas and Florida, preventing him reporting as expected last Monday, Kane is now in isolation further delaying his involvement in Nuno's plans.
Premier LeagueSB Nation

Lautaro Martinez to Arsenal transfer rumor update

Last week, there were rumblings of Arsenal inquiring about a Lautaro Martinez transfer from Inter Milan, perhaps in a player + cash deal for Héctor Bellerín or just about his general availability. That rumor isn’t going away. Today, Rome-based newspaper Corriere dello Sport, as summarized here. Admittedly, the basis for...
Premier LeagueTribal Football

Spurs want to sign Lautaro Martinez to play WITH Kane

Tottenham are determined to keep hold of Harry Kane. The Times says Spurs have not changed their stance on Kane despite making moves to sign Lautaro Martinez from Inter Milan. The north Londoners are looking to keep hold of their wantaway striker, who has made it known internally that he wants to leave.
Premier Leaguechatsports.com

Lautaro happy to stay after Spurs agreed £60m fee with Inter

Chelsea's imminent capture of Romelu Lukaku has thrown a spanner in the works for Tottenham, while the Argentine is happy to remain in Serie A. Lautaro Martinez is happy to stay at Inter despite Tottenham having agreed a £60 million ($83m) fee to sign the Argentine. With Harry Kane looking...
Premier LeagueTribal Football

Agent of Inter Milan ace Lautaro pushed about Spurs rumours

The agent of Lautaro Martinez insists he's committed to Inter Milan. The striker is being linked with a €60m move to Tottenham. "He's never going to fight with Inter to leave the club," agent Alejandro Camano told FCInter1908. “Never. Lautaro is an Inter player and he's happy in Italy." Camano...
Premier LeagueTribal Football

Agent confirms 'English offers' for Arsenal, Spurs target Lautaro

The agent of Inter Milan striker Lautaro Martinez admits he has offers from England. The Argentina international is a target for Arsenal and Tottenham. However, agent Alejandro Camano insists Lautaro is happy and committed to the Nerazzurri. "He does not leave Inter despite proposals from English clubs. He is happy...

Comments / 0

Community Policy