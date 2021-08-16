Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
College Sports

BTN analyst Joshua Perry provides 3 takeaways from visit to Penn State's fall camp

By Tyler Fangman
saturdaytradition.com
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe BTN Bus Tour is back for 2021, making its way across all 14 B1G schools. Their latest stop was in Happy Valley to see how Penn State looks. BTN analyst Joshua Perry gives the three takeaways he saw from the Nittany Lions camp. Perry’s three takeaways were how good...

saturdaytradition.com

Comments / 0

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Kentucky State
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Joshua Perry
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Btn#Camp Randall#Nittany Lions#American Football#Btn#Penn State#The Btn Bus Tour#Pennstatefball#Rip Jep#Ap#The Wisconsin Badgers
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Sports
Penn State University
NewsBreak
College Sports
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
Related
NFLPosted by
The Spun

2 Former Ohio State Players Are Launching Special Podcast

2014 proved to be the zenith of Urban Meyer’s tenure at Ohio State. An early-season loss to Virginia Tech and a rash of quarterback injuries looked like they’d doom the Buckeyes, but instead, they reached the College Football Playoff in dramatic fashion, winning the national championship with statement victories over Alabama and Oregon.
College Park, MD247Sports

BTN analysts offer observations from Maryland football camp

The Big Ten Network's annual preseason bus tour made its stop in College Park on Tuesday, and the network's analysts came away with a few familiar thoughts on the Terps: primarily, they're increasingly talented, they have a potential star quarterback and they need to cut down on mistakes. The increased size and athleticism on the field thanks to Mike Locksley's ramped-up recruiting has been a common takeaway from observers.
NFLPosted by
Detroit Sports Nation

Green Bay Packers reportedly to release veteran quarterback

Now that the drama between Aaron Rodgers and the Green Bay Packers appears to be over, the Packers are moving on from another quarterback on the roster. According to multiple reports, the Packers will be releasing Blake Bortles:. Originally drafted by Jacksonville in 2014, Bortles has appeared in 78 career...
College SportsNew York Post

Nick Saban has perfect response to Deion Sanders’ media drama

Nick Saban has won seven national championships – one with LSU and six with Alabama – and is perhaps the most well-known name in college football. But if you are addressing him, you can call him whatever you’d like. “Look, I respond to just about anything, and I’ve been called...
College Sportsatozsportsnashville.com

The SEC has a new Steve Spurrier and it’s not Lane Kiffin or Mike Leach

One of the best things about SEC football — aside from the incredible on-field play — is the great personalities that have come through the conference. Former Florida Gators/South Carolina Gamecocks head coach Steve Spurrier is probably the biggest personality the SEC has seen during its existence. Spurrier, who retired...
NFLPosted by
The Spun

Colts Sign Veteran Quarterback Amid Carson Wentz Injury News

The Colts are in need of desperate help at the quarterback position following Carson Wentz‘s unexpected injury. The former Eagles quarterback suffered a foot injury in training camp earlier this week. It’s plausible he could miss as many as three weeks. The Colts, as a result, are now in a world of hurt at the quarterback position.
NFLPosted by
The Spun

Robert Griffin III Has Reportedly Landed A New Job

Veteran NFL quarterback Robert Griffin III has reportedly landed a new job – out of the league. According to a report from NFL Network, the former top NFL Draft pick has accepted an analyst job with ESPN. Griffin, 31, was reportedly being pursued by multiple networks. The New York Post...
College SportsUSA Today

CBS Sports predicts where the rest of the Big 12 teams will land

It is pretty well documented that Texas and Oklahoma are leaving the Big 12 and taking their talents to the SEC. The two teams informed the Big 12 that they would not be renewing their grant of rights, and at the latest will find themselves in their desired conference by 2025, that is if they do not fork over the $70 million to the Big 12 which would allow them to join another conference as soon as 2022.
NFL247Sports

WATCH: Trevor Lawrence connects with Tim Tebow on touchdown pass

A pair of first-year Jacksonville players connected on a touchdown pass at practice Friday. Their names? Trevor Lawrence and Tim Tebow. Two players who dominated offseason storylines for the Jaguars, Lawrence represents the No. 1 overall pick and the hopes for the revitalization of the franchise under new coach Urban Meyer. And Tebow, a former quarterback who made the oft-panned decision to give tight end a try, may be getting his last shot to stick in the NFL.
NFLRoll 'Bama Roll

Jumbo Package: Jalen Hurts on the move?

Last night via CBS Sports, this little tidbit blew up, re: Deshaun Watson trade rumors. It’s no secret that Watson is unhappy in Houston. After enduring more sacks than any NFL quarterback the last five years, why wouldn’t he be? The Texans and their genius coaching and managerial staff (Oh, wait. Sorry. That was the same guy last season) did not prioritize offensive line personnel or efficient playcalling (and thus his health) for the first five years of his career. But, after there was a change in coaches last season, and Watson was freed from Houston’s overreliance on slow-developing play-action plays, for the first time in his career Watson left games with as clean a jersey as he was apt to get — overall Watson took 12 sacks in 11 games down the stretch, and had a 7.6% sack rate for the season (which was still far above league average).
College SportsPosted by
FanSided

Without intention or effort Nick Saban may have killed the Big 12

Nick Saban’s obsession with building organizations, teams, players and men leaves no time to focus on destroying anything. Saban’s extraordinary results have damaged the careers of opposing coaches and diminished the programs those coaches led – but only as byproducts of Alabama Crimson Tide success. Contrary to opinions from jealous...
NFLPosted by
FanBuzz

How Nick Saban Spent His First Big Bonus Check is Inspirational

Nick Saban’s contract makes him the unofficial governor of Alabama. Saban, who is in the midst of leading potentially the greatest sports dynasty of all time, is put on a pedestal for his football acumen, but there is an incredible human being behind the stern-faced Crimson Tide leader. Before Alabama,...

Comments / 0

Community Policy