Pound to Dollar Rate Jumps Higher After US Consumer Sentiment Dives
The pound accelerated at breakneck speed against the dollar on Friday, having briefly dipped below the 1.38 benchmark for the first time since late July. Without any UK data to impact the pound vs dollar rate as the week concluded, the pair’s fortunes were largely dictated by the only notable release from the US economy: the Michigan Consumer Sentiment Index for August – which dealt the dollar a blow.www.poundsterlingforecast.com
