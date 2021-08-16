Take Your Pick: Dalvin Cook O/U 1350.5 Rushing Yards

Mattison didn't have a carry and caught both of his targets for 16 yards during Saturday's preseason defeat to the Colts. With Dalvin Cook unavailable, Mattison interestingly was on the receiving end of Kirk Cousins' first two passes, but when the Vikings went to the ground Ameer Abdullah garnered the first two rushes. Afterward, Mattison didn't see another touch, while Abdullah got work with both the starters and reserves until halftime. Mattison has a firm hold on the backup RB job to Dalvin Cook, so the former's usage Saturday likely was to ensure he avoided any sort of health concern. When Cook sat out Weeks 6 and 17 last season, Mattison combined for 35 touches, 175 yards from scrimmage and two touchdowns.