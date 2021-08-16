Cancel
Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV) Stock Position Raised by Foster Victor Wealth Advisors LLC

By Dee Baugher
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleFoster Victor Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV) by 4.2% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 71,170 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,875 shares during the period. Foster Victor Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF were worth $5,847,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

