Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV) Stock Position Raised by Foster Victor Wealth Advisors LLC

Allworth Financial LP lifted its stake in shares of The Middleby Co. (NASDAQ:MIDD) by 27.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,042 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,284 shares during the quarter. Allworth Financial LP’s holdings in The Middleby were worth $1,047,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.