BitGuild PLAT 1-Day Trading Volume Tops $57,908.00 (PLAT)

Dash (CURRENCY:DASH) traded up 12% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on August 20th. One Dash coin can currently be purchased for about $232.70 or 0.00478632 BTC on popular exchanges. Dash has a market cap of $2.39 billion and approximately $487.77 million worth of Dash was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, Dash has traded up 25.4% against the U.S. dollar.