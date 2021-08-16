BitGuild PLAT 1-Day Trading Volume Tops $57,908.00 (PLAT)
BitGuild PLAT (CURRENCY:PLAT) traded 0.5% lower against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 14:00 PM ET on August 16th. During the last week, BitGuild PLAT has traded up 108.3% against the US dollar. One BitGuild PLAT coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0018 or 0.00000004 BTC on exchanges. BitGuild PLAT has a market cap of $105,215.60 and $57,908.00 worth of BitGuild PLAT was traded on exchanges in the last day.
