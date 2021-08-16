T’Challa Stands Tall in the Latest Poster for Marvel’s What If…?
T’Challa Stands Tall in the Latest Poster for Marvel’s What If…?. Disney+ subscribers won’t have to wait much longer to watch Chadwick Boseman’s final performance as T’Challa in the Marvel Cinematic Universe. In this week’s new episode of What If…?, the Watcher will bring viewers to an alternate reality where the man who would be Black Panther took on the mantle of a completely different superhero. And ahead of its premiere, Marvel Studios has released a new poster where Boseman’s take on Star-Lord stands front and center. Check it out for yourself below.www.superherohype.com
