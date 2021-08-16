T’Challa Stands Tall in the Latest Poster for Marvel’s What If…?

What If? Review: Marvel continues to churn out more stories for its fans, taking advantage of the fact that the burn-out phase has not yet set for the franchise yet. With the freedom that the OTT medium has given to Marvel Cinematic Universe, the franchise is taking risks to go in directions it might have not attempted to do before and the approach was successful with WandaVision, The Falcon and the Winter Soldier and Loki. Now What If…?, created by AC Bradley and Bryan Andrews, makes MCU take on some very radical storylines and bring them to life, albeit through animated frames. What if…?: From Chadwick Boseman to Robert Downey Jr, Who’s Returning and Who’s Not From Avengers Cast To Voice Their Characters in Marvel’s Anime Series.