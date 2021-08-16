Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
TV Series

T’Challa Stands Tall in the Latest Poster for Marvel’s What If…?

SuperHeroHype
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleT’Challa Stands Tall in the Latest Poster for Marvel’s What If…?. Disney+ subscribers won’t have to wait much longer to watch Chadwick Boseman’s final performance as T’Challa in the Marvel Cinematic Universe. In this week’s new episode of What If…?, the Watcher will bring viewers to an alternate reality where the man who would be Black Panther took on the mantle of a completely different superhero. And ahead of its premiere, Marvel Studios has released a new poster where Boseman’s take on Star-Lord stands front and center. Check it out for yourself below.

www.superherohype.com

Comments / 0

RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Dave Bautista
Person
Chadwick Boseman
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Black Panther#Drax
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
TV Series
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Marvel Studios
NewsBreak
Marvel Cinematic Universe
NewsBreak
TV & Videos
NewsBreak
Movies
NewsBreak
Disney
NewsBreak
Instagram
Related
ComicsInside the Magic

Marvel Confirms Who Will Replace Doctor Strange

Earlier this year, Marvel Comics confirmed that Doctor Strange will die in an upcoming limited series titled, appropriately, The Death of Doctor Strange. Marvel’s official announcement about the “The Death of Doctor Strange #1” — the first of a five-issue series — reads:. Written by Jed MacKay (BLACK CAT, MOON...
MoviesInside the Magic

Marvel Finally Weighs in on Tom Holland’s Spider-Man Recasting

Marvel Studios has recently launched its first animated series set in Kevin Feige’s Marvel Cinematic Universe. What If…? brings its Marvel Comics namesake to the small-screen and explores how iconic events in the MCU would look if they happened in an entirely different way. What Marvel’s What If…? has also...
TV SeriesSuperHeroHype

Captain Carter and Hydra Stomper Headline Latest What If…? Posters

Captain Carter and Hydra Stomper Headline Latest What If…? Posters. In a matter of hours, Marvel Studios will release the What If…? animated series on Disney+. To pump up the fans, the producers have debuted a couple of shiny new posters. The first one is all about Captain Carter, the feminine and British version of Captain America. (Marvel also changed the Captain America Twitter to Captain Carter as a tie-in.) It won’t be long before Peggy Carter will take the floor and lead the Resistance against the Nazis during World War II, in the first episode of the upcoming Disney+ animated series. The second poster features Steve Rogers’ Hydra Stomper, basically an early version of the Iron Man suit.
ComicsSuperHeroHype

Marvel Zombies Rise Again in a New What If…? Poster

Marvel Zombies Rise Again in a New What If…? Poster. Fans probably didn’t imagine, when Disney took over Marvel, that Marvel Zombies could be on the agenda for TV. But following the hallucinatory Tony Stark zombie in Spider-Man: Far From Home‘s Mysterio illusion, Disney Plus will take the full plunge. In an upcoming episode of What If…?, the undead superheroes will rise from the grave. There’s even an action figure coming of zombie Captain America. Today, Marvel revealed a new poster by artist Chris Christodoulou that features the unhelpful hands of the undead. Take a look below:
Moviesepicstream.com

Wonder Woman Star Chris Pine Reportedly Joining the Marvel Cinematic Universe

Socially awkward straightedge fraud. Chris Pine has always been seen by many fans as a criminally underrated actor and while he's already starred in blockbuster films in the past, he's yet to reach the same level as the other "popular" Hollywood Chrises like Evans, Pratt, and Hemsworth. His involvement in the DC Extended Universe should've catapulted him to superstardom but we obviously know what happened to Steve Trevor in Wonder Woman 1984. Now that he's basically a "free agent", other doors will definitely open for him, and according to the latest rumors, his breakout moment could take place in the Marvel Cinematic Universe.
TV SeriesCOMICBOOKMOVIE.com

WHAT IF...? Poster Teases Marvel Zombies And A World Where Earth's Mightiest Heroes Have Fallen

What If...? is just a few days away from hitting Disney+ (the first episode arrives on August 11), and we now have another new poster for the show. This time, the spotlight is put squarely on Marvel Zombies, a version of Earth's Mightiest Heroes who became flesh eating monsters after being exposed to a virus. We're not sure how their story will play out on this world (whether they'll retain their intelligence, for example), but it seems they've laid waste to this reality.
TV Seriesflickeringmyth.com

Marvel’s What If…? gets a new poster, images and featurette

Ahead of its premiere this coming Wednesday, Disney has released a new featurette for Marvel’s What If…? which sees The Watcher voice actor Jeffrey Wright explaining to viewers what they can expect from the upcoming Marvel Studios animated series; check it out below, along with a new poster and batch of new images; take a look here…
TV Seriesnewsbrig.com

What If? Review: Marvel’s Disney+ Animated Series Is Daring, Fun and Loaded With Surprises (LatestLY Exclusive)

What If? Review: Marvel continues to churn out more stories for its fans, taking advantage of the fact that the burn-out phase has not yet set for the franchise yet. With the freedom that the OTT medium has given to Marvel Cinematic Universe, the franchise is taking risks to go in directions it might have not attempted to do before and the approach was successful with WandaVision, The Falcon and the Winter Soldier and Loki. Now What If…?, created by AC Bradley and Bryan Andrews, makes MCU take on some very radical storylines and bring them to life, albeit through animated frames. What if…?: From Chadwick Boseman to Robert Downey Jr, Who’s Returning and Who’s Not From Avengers Cast To Voice Their Characters in Marvel’s Anime Series.
TV & Videosnerdreactor.com

Chadwick Boseman Delivers Final T’Challa Performance in Marvel’s What If…?

What If…? is the latest Marvel Cinematic Universe series on Disney+, and it is an animated series with a twist. What if Peggy Carter got the Super Soldier Serum instead of Steve Rogers? What if Yondu took in T’Challa instead of Peter Quill? What if the Avengers were assassinated? The result is a different world compared to the ones we’re used to, and there’s potential to really play with the premise. During the What If…? press conference, the cast and crew chatted about the new series, its inspiration, Chadwick Boseman’s last performance as T-Challa, and more.
TV Serieswegotthiscovered.com

Marvel’s What If…? Review

For a number of reasons, Marvel’s What If…? could turn out to be a milestone in the history of the shared cinematic universe later on down the line. Not only is it the franchise’s first animated series, and there’s plenty more to come given that a second season is already in development and talk of an entire animation studio devoted to Disney Plus content is gathering pace, but thanks to the events of Loki what transpires in the show is technically canon.
TV Seriesrockpapershotgun.com

Marvel's Avengers' new short gives us a glimpse into T'Challa and Shuri's past

Earlier this week, Marvel’s Avengers shared a dope new animated short, titled Road to Wakanda: Children of T'Chaka, that shed light on T’Challa and Shuri’s childhood. It got me even more hyped for War For Wakanda, the upcoming expansion for Marvel's Avengers. The short, illustrated by comic icon Alitha Martinez...
TV SeriesBBC

What is What If? Marvel's new show on Disney+

The latest superhero show on Disney+ is reimagining the events of the Marvel cinematic universe by asking the question: 'What if?'. The new series, which is animated, allows fans to watch a different version of movie moments, using pre-existing characters and scenarios from the films and tweaking them as if something happened slightly differently to what we're used to.
TV SeriesSuperHeroHype

What If…? Season 1 Episode 2 – What Did You Think?!

What If…? Season 1 Episode 2 – What Did You Think?!. Warning: There are spoilers ahead for the second episode of What If…?. Prepare to meet the superior Star-Lord in this week’s What If…?, and it’s also a fitting tribute to the late Chadwick Boseman. The second episode of the series has hit Disney+, and we want to know what the Superhero Hype community thinks about it! This post is a place for all of you to leave your own reviews, thoughts, or anything else you want to say about What If…? season 1 episode 2.
TV SeriesComplex

Marvel’s ‘What If...?’ is a Must-Watch for Marvel Diehards

One of the greatest strengths and defining features of the Marvel Cinematic Universe is—through dozens of movies and now TV series—how interconnected it is. For some, these connections are daunting, while for others the shared nature is what makes spending time in the world so engaging. With the early canon of the MCU about to enter its 10th year, the days of Phase 1 feel like an old hat. They’re not disposable by any means, but they’re so well-established that it may be easy to take them for granted.

Comments / 0

Community Policy