The GBP to EUR exchange rate dropped last week as the pair failed to hold onto the new yearly highs. We said in last week’s review for the week that the pair, “may have seen an important high this week” and that was the case. The UK economy’s GDP that missed the BoE expectations also saw a lower inflation number this week and traders have taken profits on the pound. The GBP to EUR was trading around the 1.1670 level heading into the weekend.