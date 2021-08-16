Quarterback Room Back Together After Spread Of COVID-19

Los Angeles Chargers Strong Safety Derwin James Jr. joined The Doug Gottlieb Show from training camp. The star safety spoke about having fans at training camp, matching up against Keenan Allen at practice, and much more! When asked about what Chargers' new head coach Brandon Staley brings to the team, James had this response: "We're more versatile. Not to say our scheme was bad or anything that we previously played in because I had a lot of success in the old scheme but I feel like we're more versatile, guys are moving around more and they don't know what we're in. The offense literally doesn't know what we're in every play and we're just getting better from it and feeding off of it. Everybody is moving around, running to the ball, communicating and we're just getting better every day.