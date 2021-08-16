Cancel
Name Change Token Price Reaches $0.0530 on Major Exchanges (NCT)

By Ed Jones
modernreaders.com
 4 days ago

Name Change Token (CURRENCY:NCT) traded 12.8% higher against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 14:00 PM ET on August 16th. Name Change Token has a total market cap of $2.44 million and $296,417.00 worth of Name Change Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Name Change Token has traded up 13.2% against the dollar. One Name Change Token coin can currently be bought for $0.0530 or 0.00000114 BTC on major exchanges.

#Nct#Trade Name#Major Exchanges#Name Change Token#Btc#Busd#Matic#Theta#Ftt#Twitter#Cryptocompare#Nct#Bitcoin Or Ethereum#Free Cryptobeat
