Stocks

Dream Finders Homes (NASDAQ:DFH) Trading 3.7% Higher

By Emily Schoerning
 4 days ago

Dream Finders Homes, Inc. (NASDAQ:DFH) traded up 3.7% during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $21.91 and last traded at $21.81. 424 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 100% from the average session volume of 236,809 shares. The stock had previously closed at $21.04.

Stocks
Zacks Investment Research, Inc.
Economy
Nasdaq
Markets
