South Louisiana Only “Days Away From Refusal of Transport” Due to COVID Conditions

The Mississippi hospital system could be on the brink of failure. That's according to a health official at the University of Mississippi Medical Center in Jackson, Miss. The reason - a fast-rising number of COVID infections. This past week, the state has seen more than 18,000 new cases with more than 1,400 people hospitalized and ICU beds running out. Patients are now being moved to hospitals in nearby states. To handle the influx, the University of Mississippi Medical Center on Friday opened a field hospital in one of its parking garages staffed by out-of-state nurses and doctors.