Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Louisiana State

South Louisiana Only “Days Away From Refusal of Transport” Due to COVID Conditions

By DJ Digital
Posted by 
97.3 The Dawg
97.3 The Dawg
 4 days ago
Cover picture for the article

As COVID conditions have reached dire levels in South Louisiana, some people still think the situation is being way overblown. It's a classic case of not being able to believe something unless you're able to physically see it happening before your eyes. At this point, anyone in South Louisiana who hasn't been touched by COVID should consider themselves lucky but that may not be the case for long.

973thedawg.com

Comments / 0

97.3 The Dawg

97.3 The Dawg

Lafayette, LA
9K+
Followers
9K+
Post
3M+
Views
ABOUT

97.3 The Dawg plays the best country music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Lafayette, Louisiana. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

 https://973thedawg.com
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Louisiana Coronavirus
State
Louisiana State
Local
Louisiana Health
City
Delta, LA
Local
Louisiana Government
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Covid#Life And Death#Covid#Cbs
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Health
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Facebook
NewsBreak
Public Health
NewsBreak
Coronavirus
Related
Public Healthcityxtramagazine.com

'This Is Your Fault': Greg Abbott Slammed For Asking Hospitals To Delay Surgeries While Refusing Mask Mandates

Texas Gov. Greg Abbott on Monday took actions to respond to the surge of coronavirus in his state as he continued to refuse to take any actions to slow the spread. On Monday, CNN reported that the Hunt Regional Medical Center in Commerce and the Texas Health Hospital in Rockwall temporarily closed their emergency rooms due to the surge of the COVID-19 Delta variant.
Louisiana Statewbrz.com

Monday Morning Forecast: Three systems in the tropics, All of them set to stay away from South Louisiana

Local rainfall will not be enhanced by Fred. The regular summertime pattern continues. Today & Tonight: The clear and calm morning hours will be the trend again this week. Temperatures this afternoon will scratch the low 90s as clouds build in. A few afternoon showers will roll in mainly west of Baton Rouge with areas further north just as likely to catch a shower today as areas further south. Overnight it will be clear with temperatures in the low 70s.
Morehead, KYspectrumnews1.com

Morehead hospital turns a unit into a COVID-19 surge ICU

A central Kentucky doctor said it is "surreal" He said most of the admissions involve unvaccinated patients. He said there are some cases of people who are vaccinated but do not get as sick as unvaccinated people. Saint Claire HealthCare hospital’s Chief Medical Officer (CMO) Dr. William Melahn said this...
Louisiana StateWWL-TV

Louisiana breaks record for most COVID cases reported in single day

NEW ORLEANS — Louisiana reported 7,548 new coronavirus cases on Friday, the largest single-day increase in new cases ever. The Louisiana Department of Health reported 57 new deaths since Thursday, bringing the COVID-19 death toll in Louisiana to 11,519 people. Hospitalizations edged up slightly again, similar to the day before....
ktoo.org

As COVID-19 cases surge, Juneau’s hospital again suspends non-urgent surgeries

As hospitals throughout the Pacific Northwest struggle to house and transfer patients — Bartlett Regional Hospital is suspending “non-urgent” procedures for the next two weeks. The move is in response to the current surge of COVID-19 cases requiring hospital treatment, according to a media release. Juneau is averaging more than...
Mississippi StatePosted by
KVCR NEWS

As COVID-19 Surges, Mississippi Hospital 'Days Away' From Turning Away Patients

The Mississippi hospital system could be on the brink of failure. That's according to a health official at the University of Mississippi Medical Center in Jackson, Miss. The reason - a fast-rising number of COVID infections. This past week, the state has seen more than 18,000 new cases with more than 1,400 people hospitalized and ICU beds running out. Patients are now being moved to hospitals in nearby states. To handle the influx, the University of Mississippi Medical Center on Friday opened a field hospital in one of its parking garages staffed by out-of-state nurses and doctors.
Louisiana Stateaudacy.com

Louisiana mother and daughter die of COVID one day apart

A family in Shreveport is urging people to take COVID seriously and get vaccinated after two family members, a mother and her daughter, died one day apart from the virus. Lacressana Williams, 21, learned she was COVID-positive during a routine checkup for her pregnancy. “The next day we got a...
Public Healthcrowleytoday.com

Louisiana Shrimp and Petroleum Festival canceled due to COVID

The 86th Louisiana Shrimp and Petroleum Festival is the latest in a growing list of canceled events because of the continuing rise of COVID in Louisiana. The board of directors for the annual festival announced the cancellation Monday evening in a press release posted to the festival’s Facebook page. In...
bizneworleans.com

Louisiana Has Slowest Recovery from COVID-19

WASHINGTON, D.C. – Personal finance website WalletHub compared the 50 states and the District of Columbia across 18 key metrics to determine that Louisiana is the state with the slowest recovery from COVID-19. Nationwide, the unemployment rate is at 5.4% and around 51% of the population is fully vaccinated, but Lousiana’s numbers lag behind. The company’s data set ranges from the share of the population fully vaccinated to the real GDP vs. pre-COVID levels.

Comments / 0

Community Policy