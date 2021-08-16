Galvin Gaustad & Stein LLC Has $13.64 Million Position in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VCSH)
Galvin Gaustad & Stein LLC reduced its stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VCSH) by 2.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 164,963 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,647 shares during the quarter. Galvin Gaustad & Stein LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $13,644,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.www.modernreaders.com
Comments / 0