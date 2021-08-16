Galvin Gaustad & Stein LLC Has $13.64 Million Position in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VCSH)

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. FMR LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund ETF Shares by 29.1% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 895 shares of the company’s stock worth $139,000 after purchasing an additional 202 shares during the last quarter. Telemus Capital LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund ETF Shares during the 1st quarter worth approximately $204,000. Fifth Third Securities Inc. increased its position in Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund ETF Shares by 5.9% during the first quarter. Fifth Third Securities Inc. now owns 31,811 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,953,000 after buying an additional 1,773 shares during the period. Deroy & Devereaux Private Investment Counsel Inc. lifted its stake in Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund ETF Shares by 0.5% in the first quarter. Deroy & Devereaux Private Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 50,820 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,706,000 after buying an additional 240 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Monticello Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund ETF Shares in the first quarter valued at approximately $1,487,000.