Galvin Gaustad & Stein LLC Has $13.64 Million Position in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VCSH)

By Lorenzo Tanos
modernreaders.com
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleGalvin Gaustad & Stein LLC reduced its stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VCSH) by 2.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 164,963 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,647 shares during the quarter. Galvin Gaustad & Stein LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $13,644,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Stocksmodernreaders.com

Citadel Advisors LLC Makes New Investment in Solitario Zinc Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:XPL)

Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Solitario Zinc Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:XPL) (TSE:SLR) in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 214,705 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $178,000. A number of other...
Stocksmodernreaders.com

2,998 Shares in Amphenol Co. (NYSE:APH) Purchased by We Are One Seven LLC

We Are One Seven LLC bought a new position in shares of Amphenol Co. (NYSE:APH) during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 2,998 shares of the electronics maker’s stock, valued at approximately $205,000. Other large investors have...
Stocksmodernreaders.com

Lbmc Investment Advisors LLC Takes $293,000 Position in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE)

Lbmc Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 1,895 shares of the footwear maker’s stock, valued at approximately $293,000. Other...
Stocksmodernreaders.com

Key Financial Inc Has $105,000 Position in Fulton Financial Co. (NASDAQ:FULT)

Key Financial Inc lifted its position in shares of Fulton Financial Co. (NASDAQ:FULT) by 54.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 6,833 shares of the bank’s stock after buying an additional 2,400 shares during the period. Key Financial Inc’s holdings in Fulton Financial were worth $105,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
Stocksmodernreaders.com

Allworth Financial LP Buys 1,284 Shares of The Middleby Co. (NASDAQ:MIDD)

Allworth Financial LP lifted its stake in shares of The Middleby Co. (NASDAQ:MIDD) by 27.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,042 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,284 shares during the quarter. Allworth Financial LP’s holdings in The Middleby were worth $1,047,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
Stocksmodernreaders.com

Canvas Wealth Advisors LLC Has $1.34 Million Position in Northern Trust Co. (NASDAQ:NTRS)

Canvas Wealth Advisors LLC reduced its holdings in Northern Trust Co. (NASDAQ:NTRS) by 11.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 11,585 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 1,470 shares during the period. Canvas Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Northern Trust were worth $1,339,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
Stocksmodernreaders.com

Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB) Shares Sold by McAdam LLC

McAdam LLC decreased its position in shares of Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB) by 31.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 784 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 353 shares during the quarter. McAdam LLC’s holdings in Biogen were worth $258,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.
Financial Reportsmodernreaders.com

SVB Leerink Comments on H. Lundbeck A/S’s FY2022 Earnings (OTCMKTS:HLUYY)

H. Lundbeck A/S (OTCMKTS:HLUYY) – Stock analysts at SVB Leerink lifted their FY2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of H. Lundbeck A/S in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, August 18th. SVB Leerink analyst M. Goodman now expects that the company will post earnings of $2.22 per share for the year, up from their previous forecast of $2.19. SVB Leerink also issued estimates for H. Lundbeck A/S’s FY2023 earnings at $2.66 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $3.30 EPS.
Stocksmodernreaders.com

SRS Capital Advisors Inc. Invests $18.15 Million in First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF (NYSEARCA:FPE)

SRS Capital Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF (NYSEARCA:FPE) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 880,841 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,145,000. First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF accounts for about 2.5% of SRS Capital Advisors Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 10th largest holding. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. owned approximately 0.25% of First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF at the end of the most recent quarter.
Stocksmodernreaders.com

One Day In July LLC Increases Stock Holdings in Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VONG)

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. FMR LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund ETF Shares by 29.1% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 895 shares of the company’s stock worth $139,000 after purchasing an additional 202 shares during the last quarter. Telemus Capital LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund ETF Shares during the 1st quarter worth approximately $204,000. Fifth Third Securities Inc. increased its position in Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund ETF Shares by 5.9% during the first quarter. Fifth Third Securities Inc. now owns 31,811 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,953,000 after buying an additional 1,773 shares during the period. Deroy & Devereaux Private Investment Counsel Inc. lifted its stake in Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund ETF Shares by 0.5% in the first quarter. Deroy & Devereaux Private Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 50,820 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,706,000 after buying an additional 240 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Monticello Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund ETF Shares in the first quarter valued at approximately $1,487,000.
Stocksmodernreaders.com

Repsol, S.A. (OTCMKTS:REPYY) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

Repsol, S.A. (OTCMKTS:REPYY) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the eighteen analysts that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating on the company. The average 1 year price target among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $11.80.
Marketsmodernreaders.com

First Trust Senior Loan Fund (NASDAQ:FTSL) Trading Down 0%

First Trust Senior Loan Fund (NASDAQ:FTSL)’s stock price fell 0% during trading on Friday . The company traded as low as $47.81 and last traded at $47.86. 402,452 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 15% from the average session volume of 471,798 shares. The stock had previously closed at $47.87.
Stocksmodernreaders.com

Short Interest in Fobi Ai Inc. (OTCMKTS:FOBIF) Increases By 20.5%

Fobi Ai Inc. (OTCMKTS:FOBIF) was the target of a significant growth in short interest during the month of July. As of July 30th, there was short interest totalling 606,100 shares, a growth of 20.5% from the July 15th total of 502,800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 115,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 5.3 days.
Stocksmodernreaders.com

SilverBox Engaged Merger Corp I (NASDAQ:SBEA) Trading Up 0.3%

SilverBox Engaged Merger Corp I (NASDAQ:SBEA)’s stock price was up 0.3% during trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $9.67 and last traded at $9.67. Approximately 1,541 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 92% from the average daily volume of 18,926 shares. The stock had previously closed at $9.64.
Stocksmodernreaders.com

Lifestore Financial Group (OTCMKTS:LSFG) Trading Up 1.7%

Lifestore Financial Group, Inc. (OTCMKTS:LSFG) was up 1.7% during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $42.90 and last traded at $42.90. Approximately 200 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 16% from the average daily volume of 237 shares. The stock had previously closed at $42.20.
Stocksmodernreaders.com

N4 Pharma (LON:N4P) Trading Down 2.2%

N4 Pharma Plc (LON:N4P)’s stock price was down 2.2% during trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as GBX 8.80 ($0.11) and last traded at GBX 8.85 ($0.12). Approximately 718,490 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 62% from the average daily volume of 1,909,732 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 9.05 ($0.12).
Marketsmodernreaders.com

Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX) Shares Sold by New York State Common Retirement Fund

New York State Common Retirement Fund lowered its stake in shares of Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX) by 4.2% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,825,381 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 167,540 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund owned 0.20% of Chevron worth $400,670,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
Stocksmodernreaders.com

Zacks Investment Research Lowers Mesa Laboratories (NASDAQ:MLAB) to Strong Sell

According to Zacks, “MESA LABORATORIES, INC. designs, develops, acquires, manufactures and markets instruments and systems utilized in connection with industrial applications and hemodialysis therapy. “. Shares of MLAB stock opened at $268.88 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $276.40. Mesa Laboratories has a 1-year low of...
Stocksmodernreaders.com

Ted Baker (OTCMKTS:TBAKF) Shares Up 3.1%

Ted Baker Plc (OTCMKTS:TBAKF)’s share price shot up 3.1% during trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $2.07 and last traded at $2.07. 3,571 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 59% from the average session volume of 2,251 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.01.

