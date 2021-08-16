BitCoal (COAL) Price Tops $0.0060 on Top Exchanges

Tidex Token (CURRENCY:TDX) traded up 4.9% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on August 20th. In the last seven days, Tidex Token has traded down 14.1% against the U.S. dollar. One Tidex Token coin can now be purchased for about $0.15 or 0.00000300 BTC on popular exchanges. Tidex Token has a total market cap of $1.39 million and approximately $124.00 worth of Tidex Token was traded on exchanges in the last day.