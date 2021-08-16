BitCoal (COAL) Price Tops $0.0060 on Top Exchanges
BitCoal (CURRENCY:COAL) traded down 6.4% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on August 16th. In the last week, BitCoal has traded down 27% against the U.S. dollar. One BitCoal coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0060 or 0.00000013 BTC on major exchanges. BitCoal has a total market capitalization of $27,162.29 and approximately $24.00 worth of BitCoal was traded on exchanges in the last day.www.modernreaders.com
Comments / 0