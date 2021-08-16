Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Markets

BitCoal (COAL) Price Tops $0.0060 on Top Exchanges

By Ed Jones
modernreaders.com
 4 days ago

BitCoal (CURRENCY:COAL) traded down 6.4% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on August 16th. In the last week, BitCoal has traded down 27% against the U.S. dollar. One BitCoal coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0060 or 0.00000013 BTC on major exchanges. BitCoal has a total market capitalization of $27,162.29 and approximately $24.00 worth of BitCoal was traded on exchanges in the last day.

www.modernreaders.com

Comments / 0

IN THIS ARTICLE
#Us Dollars#Aeon#Aeon#Digitalnote#Krb#Digital Insurance Token#Cryptonight#Github#Cryptocompare#Asic#Cryptonote#News Updates#Bitcoal Daily Enter#Free Cryptobeat
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Coal Industry1
NewsBreak
Bitcoin
NewsBreak
Reddit
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Markets
NewsBreak
Ethereum
Related
Marketsmodernreaders.com

Bitblocks (BBK) Achieves Market Cap of $373,250.98

Bitblocks (CURRENCY:BBK) traded 20.8% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on August 20th. Over the last seven days, Bitblocks has traded down 23.9% against the US dollar. Bitblocks has a market capitalization of $373,250.98 and $609.00 worth of Bitblocks was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Bitblocks coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0014 or 0.00000003 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.
Marketsmodernreaders.com

srnArt Gallery 1-Day Trading Volume Reaches $38,850.00 (SACT)

XRP (XRP) traded up 11% against the dollar and now trades at $1.27 or 0.00002620 BTC. Polkadot (DOT) traded up 10.5% against the dollar and now trades at $28.07 or 0.00058132 BTC. Internet Computer (ICP) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $67.97 or 0.00140743 BTC. Filecoin...
Marketsmodernreaders.com

Dogeswap (DOGES) One Day Trading Volume Tops $534.00

Dogeswap (CURRENCY:DOGES) traded 34.1% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on August 20th. Over the last week, Dogeswap has traded down 31.9% against the U.S. dollar. One Dogeswap coin can currently be purchased for $24.17 or 0.00050000 BTC on major exchanges. Dogeswap has a market cap of $483,414.01 and approximately $534.00 worth of Dogeswap was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.
Marketsmodernreaders.com

Pancake Bunny Price Tops $8.49 on Top Exchanges (BUNNY)

Pancake Bunny (CURRENCY:BUNNY) traded 17.5% lower against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on August 20th. In the last week, Pancake Bunny has traded down 26.2% against the dollar. One Pancake Bunny coin can now be purchased for approximately $8.49 or 0.00017574 BTC on popular exchanges. Pancake Bunny has a total market capitalization of $4.33 million and approximately $18.74 million worth of Pancake Bunny was traded on exchanges in the last day.
Stocksmodernreaders.com

SeChain Reaches Market Capitalization of $49,056.64 (SNN)

SeChain (CURRENCY:SNN) traded up 6.2% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on August 20th. Over the last week, SeChain has traded 9.4% higher against the US dollar. SeChain has a market cap of $49,056.64 and approximately $89.00 worth of SeChain was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One SeChain coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.
Marketsmodernreaders.com

TNC Coin One Day Trading Volume Hits $2.20 Million (TNC)

TNC Coin (CURRENCY:TNC) traded 2.9% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on August 20th. In the last seven days, TNC Coin has traded down 6.4% against the U.S. dollar. One TNC Coin coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0057 or 0.00000012 BTC on popular exchanges. TNC Coin has a total market capitalization of $32.16 million and approximately $2.20 million worth of TNC Coin was traded on exchanges in the last day.
Marketsmodernreaders.com

Dash Achieves Market Cap of $2.39 Billion (DASH)

Dash (CURRENCY:DASH) traded up 12% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on August 20th. One Dash coin can currently be purchased for about $232.70 or 0.00478632 BTC on popular exchanges. Dash has a market cap of $2.39 billion and approximately $487.77 million worth of Dash was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, Dash has traded up 25.4% against the U.S. dollar.
Marketsmodernreaders.com

Dogecoin (DOGE) Price Tops $0.33 on Major Exchanges

Dogecoin (CURRENCY:DOGE) traded up 6.5% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on August 20th. In the last seven days, Dogecoin has traded up 18.8% against the dollar. One Dogecoin coin can now be purchased for about $0.33 or 0.00000669 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Dogecoin has a total market cap of $42.69 billion and approximately $3.91 billion worth of Dogecoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.
Stocksambcrypto.com

Cardano, Cosmos, VeChain Price Analysis: 20 August

Cardano was one of the biggest gainers over the last 24 hours as it appreciated by 19.5% owing to the anticipation around Alonzo’s upgrade. ATOM noted gains of 2% and flashed signs of consolidation. Finally, VET eyed the $0.139 resistance level on the charts. Cardano [ADA]. ADA was valued at...
Marketsmodernreaders.com

BitGreen Market Cap Reaches $3.01 Million (BITG)

BitGreen (CURRENCY:BITG) traded 6.8% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 13:00 PM ET on August 20th. During the last seven days, BitGreen has traded down 3% against the US dollar. BitGreen has a market capitalization of $3.01 million and $2,932.00 worth of BitGreen was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One BitGreen coin can now be bought for about $0.25 or 0.00000518 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.
Stocksmodernreaders.com

BiFi (BIFI) Price Tops $0.17 on Top Exchanges

BiFi (CURRENCY:BIFI) traded down 24% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on August 20th. During the last seven days, BiFi has traded up 352.1% against the dollar. BiFi has a market cap of $18.40 million and approximately $4.60 million worth of BiFi was traded on exchanges in the last day. One BiFi coin can currently be bought for about $0.17 or 0.00000352 BTC on popular exchanges.
Marketsmodernreaders.com

ZeroSwap (ZEE) Price Reaches $0.32 on Top Exchanges

ZeroSwap (CURRENCY:ZEE) traded up 5.8% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on August 20th. Over the last seven days, ZeroSwap has traded 21.4% higher against the dollar. One ZeroSwap coin can now be bought for $0.32 or 0.00000671 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. ZeroSwap has a market cap of $16.78 million and approximately $1.80 million worth of ZeroSwap was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.
Marketsmodernreaders.com

POLKARARE (PRARE) Market Cap Hits $925,422.36

POLKARARE (CURRENCY:PRARE) traded down 0.1% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 18:00 PM ET on August 20th. One POLKARARE coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0813 or 0.00000165 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. POLKARARE has a market cap of $925,422.36 and $102,992.00 worth of POLKARARE was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, POLKARARE has traded up 27.1% against the dollar.
Marketsmodernreaders.com

Tidex Token Price Tops $0.15 on Major Exchanges (TDX)

Tidex Token (CURRENCY:TDX) traded up 4.9% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on August 20th. In the last seven days, Tidex Token has traded down 14.1% against the U.S. dollar. One Tidex Token coin can now be purchased for about $0.15 or 0.00000300 BTC on popular exchanges. Tidex Token has a total market cap of $1.39 million and approximately $124.00 worth of Tidex Token was traded on exchanges in the last day.
Stocksmodernreaders.com

BSCPAD Price Reaches $0.56 on Exchanges (BSCPAD)

BSCPAD (CURRENCY:BSCPAD) traded up 0.8% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 16:00 PM ET on August 20th. One BSCPAD coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.56 or 0.00001152 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, BSCPAD has traded 1.7% higher against the US dollar. BSCPAD has a total market cap of $18.25 million and approximately $100,418.00 worth of BSCPAD was traded on exchanges in the last day.
Marketsmodernreaders.com

MEXC Token Market Cap Achieves $206,640.81 (MEXC)

MEXC Token (CURRENCY:MEXC) traded 100.2% higher against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 17:00 PM ET on August 20th. In the last seven days, MEXC Token has traded up 100.1% against the US dollar. One MEXC Token coin can now be purchased for $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC on major exchanges. MEXC Token has a market capitalization of $206,640.81 and approximately $23.00 worth of MEXC Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.
Marketsmodernreaders.com

GoCrypto Token Price Tops $0.0781 (GOC)

GoCrypto Token (CURRENCY:GOC) traded 14.9% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 17:00 PM ET on August 20th. One GoCrypto Token coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0781 or 0.00000160 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, GoCrypto Token has traded 14.7% higher against the U.S. dollar. GoCrypto Token has a total market cap of $19.15 million and approximately $42,390.00 worth of GoCrypto Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.
Marketsmodernreaders.com

UniCrypt Price Reaches $569.68 (UNCX)

UniCrypt (CURRENCY:UNCX) traded 4% higher against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on August 20th. During the last week, UniCrypt has traded up 7.6% against the U.S. dollar. UniCrypt has a market cap of $16.58 million and $15.30 million worth of UniCrypt was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One UniCrypt coin can currently be bought for $569.68 or 0.01160147 BTC on major exchanges.
Marketsmodernreaders.com

CyberFi Token Market Cap Hits $14.88 Million (CFi)

CyberFi Token (CURRENCY:CFi) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on August 20th. CyberFi Token has a market cap of $14.88 million and $381,835.00 worth of CyberFi Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One CyberFi Token coin can now be purchased for $8.71 or 0.00017788 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, CyberFi Token has traded down 8.3% against the dollar.
Marketsmodernreaders.com

Function X 24 Hour Volume Hits $8.33 Million (FX)

Function X (CURRENCY:FX) traded down 7.8% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 22:00 PM ET on August 20th. In the last week, Function X has traded up 9.3% against the dollar. Function X has a market capitalization of $79.49 million and approximately $8.33 million worth of Function X was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Function X coin can now be bought for $0.53 or 0.00001086 BTC on exchanges.

Comments / 0

Community Policy