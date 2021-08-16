Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Markets

27221 (LGO.V) (CVE:LGO) Price Target Cut to C$24.00 by Analysts at Royal Bank of Canada

By John Adams
modernreaders.com
 4 days ago

27221 has a 52 week low of C$0.11 and a 52 week high of C$0.81. Largo Resources Ltd. is a natural resource development and exploration company. The Company is engaged in the acquisition, exploration, development and operation of mining and exploration properties located in Brazil and Canada. The Company operates through two segments: mine properties, and exploration and evaluation properties.

www.modernreaders.com

Comments / 0

IN THIS ARTICLE
#Royal Bank Of Canada#Cve#Mutual Fund#Cve#Largo Resources Ltd#Company#News Ratings
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Markets
Country
Brazil
Related
Stocksmodernreaders.com

Pembina Pipeline (NYSE:PBA) Now Covered by Credit Suisse Group

Equities research analysts at Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on shares of Pembina Pipeline (NYSE:PBA) (TSE:PPL) in a research report issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The firm set a “neutral” rating on the pipeline company’s stock. A number of other equities research analysts have also weighed in on PBA....
Marketsmodernreaders.com

Royal Bank of Canada Raises Exchange Income (OTCMKTS:EIFZF) Price Target to C$47.00

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Canaccord Genuity reduced their price objective on Exchange Income from $44.00 to $43.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Scotiabank increased their target price on Exchange Income from C$41.00 to C$43.00 and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a research note on Monday. Raymond James increased their target price on Exchange Income from C$45.00 to C$47.00 and gave the stock a strong-buy rating in a research note on Monday, May 17th. National Bank Financial increased their target price on Exchange Income from C$44.00 to C$46.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. Finally, CIBC increased their target price on Exchange Income from C$42.00 to C$45.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 6th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $47.00.
Marketsmodernreaders.com

Laurentian Bank of Canada (OTCMKTS:LRCDF) Price Target Cut to C$46.00

Separately, Royal Bank of Canada raised Laurentian Bank of Canada from a sector perform rating to an outperform rating in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $46.00.
Financial Reportsmodernreaders.com

Q3 2021 EPS Estimates for Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce Lowered by Cormark (NYSE:CM)

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce (NYSE:CM) (TSE:CM) – Investment analysts at Cormark reduced their Q3 2021 EPS estimates for Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, August 19th. Cormark analyst L. Persaud now anticipates that the bank will post earnings per share of $2.70 for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $2.79. Cormark also issued estimates for Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce’s FY2021 earnings at $10.87 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $10.95 EPS.
Stocksmodernreaders.com

Morgan Stanley Raises Stake in YPF Sociedad Anónima (NYSE:YPF)

Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of YPF Sociedad Anónima (NYSE:YPF) by 15.9% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,223,081 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock after acquiring an additional 304,870 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley’s holdings in YPF Sociedad Anónima were worth $9,138,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
Stocksmodernreaders.com

SRS Capital Advisors Inc. Invests $18.15 Million in First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF (NYSEARCA:FPE)

SRS Capital Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF (NYSEARCA:FPE) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 880,841 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,145,000. First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF accounts for about 2.5% of SRS Capital Advisors Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 10th largest holding. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. owned approximately 0.25% of First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF at the end of the most recent quarter.
Stocksmodernreaders.com

Repsol, S.A. (OTCMKTS:REPYY) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

Repsol, S.A. (OTCMKTS:REPYY) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the eighteen analysts that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating on the company. The average 1 year price target among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $11.80.
Stocksmodernreaders.com

N4 Pharma (LON:N4P) Trading Down 2.2%

N4 Pharma Plc (LON:N4P)’s stock price was down 2.2% during trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as GBX 8.80 ($0.11) and last traded at GBX 8.85 ($0.12). Approximately 718,490 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 62% from the average daily volume of 1,909,732 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 9.05 ($0.12).
Stocksmodernreaders.com

Lifestore Financial Group (OTCMKTS:LSFG) Trading Up 1.7%

Lifestore Financial Group, Inc. (OTCMKTS:LSFG) was up 1.7% during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $42.90 and last traded at $42.90. Approximately 200 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 16% from the average daily volume of 237 shares. The stock had previously closed at $42.20.
Stocksmodernreaders.com

Questor Technology (CVE:QST) Given New C$1.90 Price Target at Canaccord Genuity

A number of other equities analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. Acumen Capital cut their price objective on shares of Questor Technology from C$3.25 to C$2.75 in a report on Tuesday, May 18th. ATB Capital cut their price target on shares of Questor Technology from C$2.50 to C$2.25 in a report on Tuesday, May 18th. Finally, Raymond James set a C$1.80 price target on shares of Questor Technology and gave the stock a market perform rating in a report on Thursday, July 8th.
Stocksmodernreaders.com

Investors Purchase High Volume of Call Options on Ambev (NYSE:ABEV)

Ambev S.A. (NYSE:ABEV) saw unusually large options trading activity on Friday. Stock investors bought 11,802 call options on the company. This represents an increase of approximately 280% compared to the typical daily volume of 3,105 call options. Shares of ABEV opened at $3.19 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average...
Stocksmodernreaders.com

Short Interest in Fobi Ai Inc. (OTCMKTS:FOBIF) Increases By 20.5%

Fobi Ai Inc. (OTCMKTS:FOBIF) was the target of a significant growth in short interest during the month of July. As of July 30th, there was short interest totalling 606,100 shares, a growth of 20.5% from the July 15th total of 502,800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 115,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 5.3 days.
Stocksmodernreaders.com

First Trust Global Tactical Commodity Strategy Fund (NASDAQ:FTGC) Short Interest Up 20.7% in July

First Trust Global Tactical Commodity Strategy Fund (NASDAQ:FTGC) was the target of a significant increase in short interest during the month of July. As of July 30th, there was short interest totalling 83,500 shares, an increase of 20.7% from the July 15th total of 69,200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 612,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.
Stocksmodernreaders.com

Pareteum (NYSEAMERICAN:TEUM) Shares Down 5.6%

Pareteum Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:TEUM) was down 5.6% on Friday . The company traded as low as $0.20 and last traded at $0.23. Approximately 653,962 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 131% from the average daily volume of 283,192 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.24. About Pareteum (NYSEAMERICAN:TEUM)
Stocksmodernreaders.com

Nexa Resources (NYSE:NEXA) Stock Rating Upgraded by BMO Capital Markets

NEXA has been the subject of a number of other reports. TheStreet cut Nexa Resources from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 11th. Morgan Stanley cut Nexa Resources from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $14.00 to $10.20 in a report on Wednesday, June 9th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Nexa Resources from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $9.75 price target for the company in a report on Friday, August 6th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Nexa Resources has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $9.83.
Marketsmodernreaders.com

Zacks Investment Research Upgrades Brambles (OTCMKTS:BXBLY) to “Buy”

According to Zacks, “Brambles Limited provides reusable pallets, crates and containers pooling solutions to the fresh food, consumer goods, general manufacturing, automotive, aviation and chemical sectors. The Company offers its products under the CHEP and IFCO brands. It also provides information management services. Brambles Limited is headquartered in Sydney, Australia. “
Stocksmodernreaders.com

GoHealth (NASDAQ:GOCO) Sees Large Volume Increase Following Insider Buying Activity

GoHealth, Inc. (NASDAQ:GOCO) shares saw strong trading volume on Thursday after an insider bought additional shares in the company. 38,175 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 98% from the previous session’s volume of 1,839,349 shares.The stock last traded at $5.29 and had previously closed at $4.68. Specifically, CEO...
Marketsmodernreaders.com

Royal Bank of Canada Cuts Central Asia Metals (LON:CAML) Price Target to GBX 285

Several other analysts also recently commented on the stock. Canaccord Genuity reaffirmed a buy rating and set a GBX 280 ($3.66) price objective on shares of Central Asia Metals in a research report on Tuesday, July 20th. Berenberg Bank raised their price objective on shares of Central Asia Metals from GBX 290 ($3.79) to GBX 300 ($3.92) and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 7th.

Comments / 0

Community Policy