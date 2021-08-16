Gill Capital Partners LLC Grows Stake in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS)

Cricut, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRCT) major shareholder Abdiel Capital Management, Llc acquired 359,673 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 18th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $26.79 per share, with a total value of $9,635,639.67. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Large shareholders that own more than 10% of a company’s shares are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.