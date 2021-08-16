Gill Capital Partners LLC Grows Stake in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS)
Gill Capital Partners LLC grew its holdings in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) by 3.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 2,031 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after buying an additional 59 shares during the quarter. Gill Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in The Walt Disney were worth $357,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.www.modernreaders.com
Comments / 0