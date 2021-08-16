Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Stocks

Gill Capital Partners LLC Grows Stake in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS)

By John Adams
modernreaders.com
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleGill Capital Partners LLC grew its holdings in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) by 3.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 2,031 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after buying an additional 59 shares during the quarter. Gill Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in The Walt Disney were worth $357,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

www.modernreaders.com

Comments / 0

RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Walt Disney
IN THIS ARTICLE
#The Walt Disney Company#Sec#Fora Capital Llc#Evp#The Thomson Reuters#Barclays#Truist Securities#The Goldman Sachs Group
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
NYSE
NewsBreak
Stocks
NewsBreak
Morgan Stanley
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Markets
NewsBreak
Disney
Related
Stocksmodernreaders.com

Pinnacle Associates Ltd. Sells 9,140 Shares of Omnicom Group Inc. (NYSE:OMC)

Pinnacle Associates Ltd. lessened its position in Omnicom Group Inc. (NYSE:OMC) by 11.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 73,928 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 9,140 shares during the period. Pinnacle Associates Ltd.’s holdings in Omnicom Group were worth $5,914,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.
Stocksmodernreaders.com

Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC) Shares Bought by Gradient Capital Advisors LLC

Gradient Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC) by 9.1% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 9,728 shares of the chip maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 814 shares during the period. Gradient Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Intel were worth $546,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.
Financial Reportsmodernreaders.com

FY2023 EPS Estimates for Sonos, Inc. (NASDAQ:SONO) Reduced by Jefferies Financial Group

Sonos, Inc. (NASDAQ:SONO) – Equities research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group reduced their FY2023 earnings per share estimates for Sonos in a report issued on Monday, August 16th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst B. Thill now expects that the company will post earnings per share of $1.67 for the year, down from their previous estimate of $1.68. Jefferies Financial Group currently has a “Buy” rating and a $50.00 target price on the stock.
Stocksmodernreaders.com

Abdiel Capital Management, Llc Acquires 359,673 Shares of Cricut, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRCT) Stock

Cricut, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRCT) major shareholder Abdiel Capital Management, Llc acquired 359,673 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 18th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $26.79 per share, with a total value of $9,635,639.67. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Large shareholders that own more than 10% of a company’s shares are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.
Wyoming Statemodernreaders.com

Fisher Asset Management LLC Trims Position in Weyerhaeuser (NYSE:WY)

Fisher Asset Management LLC lessened its stake in Weyerhaeuser (NYSE:WY) by 9.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 30,524 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 3,365 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Weyerhaeuser were worth $1,051,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
Marketsmodernreaders.com

Kontoor Brands (NYSE:KTB) Cut to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

According to Zacks, “Kontoor Brands Inc. is an apparel company. It designs, manufactures and distributes products. The company’s brand consists of Wrangler(R), Lee(R) and Rock & Republic(R). Kontoor Brands Inc. is based in Greensboro, United States. “. Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. UBS Group...
Stocksmodernreaders.com

Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC Has $704,000 Holdings in Realty Income Co. (NYSE:O)

Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Realty Income Co. (NYSE:O) by 30.9% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 10,545 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,487 shares during the quarter. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Realty Income were worth $704,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
Stocksmodernreaders.com

Lbmc Investment Advisors LLC Takes $293,000 Position in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE)

Lbmc Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 1,895 shares of the footwear maker’s stock, valued at approximately $293,000. Other...
Marketsmodernreaders.com

Columbia Asset Management Reduces Position in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE)

Columbia Asset Management lowered its stake in shares of NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE) by 13.9% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 78,927 shares of the footwear maker’s stock after selling 12,724 shares during the period. NIKE makes up approximately 2.7% of Columbia Asset Management’s portfolio, making the stock its 5th biggest holding. Columbia Asset Management’s holdings in NIKE were worth $12,193,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
Stocksmodernreaders.com

SRS Capital Advisors Inc. Invests $18.15 Million in First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF (NYSEARCA:FPE)

SRS Capital Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF (NYSEARCA:FPE) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 880,841 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,145,000. First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF accounts for about 2.5% of SRS Capital Advisors Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 10th largest holding. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. owned approximately 0.25% of First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF at the end of the most recent quarter.
Financial Reportsmodernreaders.com

Q3 2021 Earnings Estimate for Simon Property Group, Inc. (NYSE:SPG) Issued By Jefferies Financial Group

Simon Property Group, Inc. (NYSE:SPG) – Research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group raised their Q3 2021 earnings estimates for shares of Simon Property Group in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, August 18th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst L. Tsai now expects that the real estate investment trust will post earnings per share of $2.48 for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $2.42. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Simon Property Group’s FY2021 earnings at $10.88 EPS and Q1 2023 earnings at $2.68 EPS.
Stocksmodernreaders.com

SilverBox Engaged Merger Corp I (NASDAQ:SBEA) Trading Up 0.3%

SilverBox Engaged Merger Corp I (NASDAQ:SBEA)’s stock price was up 0.3% during trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $9.67 and last traded at $9.67. Approximately 1,541 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 92% from the average daily volume of 18,926 shares. The stock had previously closed at $9.64.
Marketsmodernreaders.com

Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX) Shares Sold by New York State Common Retirement Fund

New York State Common Retirement Fund lowered its stake in shares of Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX) by 4.2% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,825,381 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 167,540 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund owned 0.20% of Chevron worth $400,670,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
Stocksmodernreaders.com

Repsol, S.A. (OTCMKTS:REPYY) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

Repsol, S.A. (OTCMKTS:REPYY) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the eighteen analysts that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating on the company. The average 1 year price target among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $11.80.
Stocksmodernreaders.com

Lifestore Financial Group (OTCMKTS:LSFG) Trading Up 1.7%

Lifestore Financial Group, Inc. (OTCMKTS:LSFG) was up 1.7% during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $42.90 and last traded at $42.90. Approximately 200 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 16% from the average daily volume of 237 shares. The stock had previously closed at $42.20.
Stocksmodernreaders.com

GoHealth (NASDAQ:GOCO) Sees Large Volume Increase Following Insider Buying Activity

GoHealth, Inc. (NASDAQ:GOCO) shares saw strong trading volume on Thursday after an insider bought additional shares in the company. 38,175 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 98% from the previous session’s volume of 1,839,349 shares.The stock last traded at $5.29 and had previously closed at $4.68. Specifically, CEO...
Stocksmodernreaders.com

Investors Purchase High Volume of Call Options on Ambev (NYSE:ABEV)

Ambev S.A. (NYSE:ABEV) saw unusually large options trading activity on Friday. Stock investors bought 11,802 call options on the company. This represents an increase of approximately 280% compared to the typical daily volume of 3,105 call options. Shares of ABEV opened at $3.19 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average...
Stocksmodernreaders.com

Zai Lab Limited (NASDAQ:ZLAB) Short Interest Up 20.5% in July

Zai Lab Limited (NASDAQ:ZLAB) was the target of a large increase in short interest during the month of July. As of July 30th, there was short interest totalling 2,650,000 shares, an increase of 20.5% from the July 15th total of 2,200,000 shares. Currently, 2.8% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 528,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 5.0 days.
Musicmodernreaders.com

Tencent Music Entertainment Group (NYSE:TME) Stock Price Down 8.1% Following Analyst Downgrade

Tencent Music Entertainment Group (NYSE:TME) traded down 8.1% during trading on Thursday after Needham & Company LLC lowered their price target on the stock from $25.00 to $18.00. Needham & Company LLC currently has a buy rating on the stock. Tencent Music Entertainment Group traded as low as $7.04 and last traded at $7.17. 975,997 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 96% from the average session volume of 23,644,650 shares. The stock had previously closed at $7.80.

Comments / 0

Community Policy