UP Fintech (NASDAQ:TIGR) Shares Down 7.3%

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of JPM. Capital International Investors lifted its holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 7.8% in the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 38,321,985 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,834,601,000 after purchasing an additional 2,769,555 shares during the last quarter. Standard Life Aberdeen plc lifted its holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 129.4% in the 1st quarter. Standard Life Aberdeen plc now owns 3,455,472 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $526,389,000 after purchasing an additional 1,948,850 shares during the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. increased its position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 41.8% in the 1st quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 5,107,040 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $777,444,000 after buying an additional 1,504,501 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 10.1% in the 1st quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 14,424,504 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,195,842,000 after buying an additional 1,323,812 shares during the period. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. increased its position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 33.8% in the 1st quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 5,218,444 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $794,404,000 after buying an additional 1,316,994 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.39% of the company’s stock.