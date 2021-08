Back in the 2017-18 season, Karim Benzema wasn’t exactly having the best time at Real Madrid. Many, many fans wanted him out because of his lack of consistent goalscoring, and not many people understood at the time the role he was asked to play. He was the facilitator, the person who’d sacrifice his own good for the good of others. The striker’s value kept on depreciating because of it. He didn’t mind. He knew what was best for the team.