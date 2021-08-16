SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SSNC) Shares Acquired by Foster Victor Wealth Advisors LLC

Gradient Capital Advisors LLC trimmed its position in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHX) by 2.1% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 48,655 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,062 shares during the quarter. Schwab US Large-Cap ETF makes up 2.4% of Gradient Capital Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 10th biggest position. Gradient Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF were worth $5,059,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.