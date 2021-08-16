SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SSNC) Shares Acquired by Foster Victor Wealth Advisors LLC
Foster Victor Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SSNC) by 34.7% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 60,750 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 15,648 shares during the period. Foster Victor Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in SS&C Technologies were worth $4,378,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.www.modernreaders.com
