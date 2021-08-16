Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Stocks

SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SSNC) Shares Acquired by Foster Victor Wealth Advisors LLC

By Matthew Jenks
modernreaders.com
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleFoster Victor Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SSNC) by 34.7% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 60,750 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 15,648 shares during the period. Foster Victor Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in SS&C Technologies were worth $4,378,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

www.modernreaders.com

Comments / 0

IN THIS ARTICLE
#Ssnc#Sec#Software#Technology Company#Ssnc#Sec#Cwm Llc#Royal Bank Of Canada#Zacks Investment Research#Truist Securities#Needham Company Llc#Pe#Ss C Technologies#Ss C Technologies Profile#Holdingschannel Com
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Stocks
NewsBreak
Zacks Investment Research, Inc.
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Nasdaq
NewsBreak
Markets
Related
Stocksmodernreaders.com

NEXT Financial Group Inc Takes Position in Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:CYCC)

NEXT Financial Group Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:CYCC) in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor purchased 8,680 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock, valued at approximately $51,000. Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions...
Stocksmodernreaders.com

Arkadios Wealth Advisors Has $140,000 Stock Holdings in Invesco DWA Technology Momentum ETF (NASDAQ:PTF)

Arkadios Wealth Advisors raised its stake in Invesco DWA Technology Momentum ETF (NASDAQ:PTF) by 327.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 940 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 720 shares during the period. Arkadios Wealth Advisors owned approximately 0.05% of Invesco DWA Technology Momentum ETF worth $140,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
Stocksmodernreaders.com

Cambiar Investors LLC Invests $1.43 Million in Chimerix, Inc. (NASDAQ:CMRX)

Cambiar Investors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Chimerix, Inc. (NASDAQ:CMRX) during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor purchased 179,309 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,434,000. Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company....
Marketsmodernreaders.com

TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. Sells 160 Shares of Caesars Entertainment, Inc. (NASDAQ:CZR)

TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. decreased its stake in Caesars Entertainment, Inc. (NASDAQ:CZR) by 21.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 597 shares of the company’s stock after selling 160 shares during the period. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Caesars Entertainment were worth $62,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
Stocksmodernreaders.com

TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. Buys Shares of 10,000 Apollo Investment Co. (NASDAQ:AINV)

TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Apollo Investment Co. (NASDAQ:AINV) during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 10,000 shares of the asset manager’s stock, valued at approximately $137,000. A number...
Stocksmodernreaders.com

Schwab US Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHX) Shares Sold by Gradient Capital Advisors LLC

Gradient Capital Advisors LLC trimmed its position in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHX) by 2.1% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 48,655 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,062 shares during the quarter. Schwab US Large-Cap ETF makes up 2.4% of Gradient Capital Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 10th biggest position. Gradient Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF were worth $5,059,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
Stocksmodernreaders.com

Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC) Shares Bought by Gradient Capital Advisors LLC

Gradient Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC) by 9.1% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 9,728 shares of the chip maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 814 shares during the period. Gradient Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Intel were worth $546,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.
Stocksmodernreaders.com

Sanofi (NASDAQ:SNY) Shares Acquired by Live Oak Private Wealth LLC

Live Oak Private Wealth LLC increased its position in Sanofi (NASDAQ:SNY) by 8.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 12,981 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 985 shares during the quarter. Live Oak Private Wealth LLC’s holdings in Sanofi were worth $684,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
Stocksmodernreaders.com

Market Street Wealth Management Advisors LLC Acquires 800 Shares of Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY)

Market Street Wealth Management Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY) by 17.8% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 5,288 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 800 shares during the quarter. Market Street Wealth Management Advisors LLC’s holdings in Eli Lilly and were worth $1,214,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
Stocksmodernreaders.com

First Trust Senior Floating Rate Income Fund II (NYSE:FCT) Shares Sold by WESCAP Management Group Inc.

WESCAP Management Group Inc. cut its holdings in First Trust Senior Floating Rate Income Fund II (NYSE:FCT) by 17.6% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 30,599 shares of the investment management company’s stock after selling 6,547 shares during the period. WESCAP Management Group Inc.’s holdings in First Trust Senior Floating Rate Income Fund II were worth $388,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
Stocksmodernreaders.com

Argo Group International Holdings, Ltd. (NYSE:ARGO) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

Argo Group International Holdings, Ltd. (NYSE:ARGO) saw a significant drop in short interest in the month of July. As of July 30th, there was short interest totalling 247,400 shares, a drop of 16.9% from the July 15th total of 297,700 shares. Approximately 0.7% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 140,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.8 days.
Stocksmodernreaders.com

Hamilton Point Investment Advisors LLC Raises Holdings in Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN)

Hamilton Point Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN) by 1.0% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 30,320 shares of the medical research company’s stock after acquiring an additional 293 shares during the period. Amgen makes up about 2.0% of Hamilton Point Investment Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 19th biggest holding. Hamilton Point Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Amgen were worth $7,391,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
Financial Reportsmodernreaders.com

Zacks: Brokerages Expect Perficient, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRFT) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $190.32 Million

Brokerages forecast that Perficient, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRFT) will post $190.32 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have made estimates for Perficient’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $188.40 million and the highest estimate coming in at $193.80 million. Perficient posted sales of $157.68 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 20.7%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Thursday, November 4th.
Stocksmodernreaders.com

Roble Belko & Company Inc Has $2.85 Million Position in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHE)

Roble Belko & Company Inc cut its stake in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHE) by 4.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 86,554 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,214 shares during the period. Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF makes up about 0.6% of Roble Belko & Company Inc’s portfolio, making the stock its 29th biggest holding. Roble Belko & Company Inc’s holdings in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF were worth $2,846,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).
Stocksmodernreaders.com

$420.05 Million in Sales Expected for Daseke, Inc. (NASDAQ:DSKE) This Quarter

Equities research analysts expect Daseke, Inc. (NASDAQ:DSKE) to announce $420.05 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Daseke’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $418.90 million to $421.20 million. Daseke reported sales of $375.80 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 11.8%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings report on Friday, October 29th.
Stocksmodernreaders.com

Galecto (NASDAQ:GLTO) Stock Rating Lowered by Zacks Investment Research

According to Zacks, “Galecto Inc. is a clinical stage biotechnology company with advanced programs in fibrosis and cancer centered on galectin-3 and LOXL2. The Company’s pipeline includes an inhaled galectin-3 modulator currently in Phase 2b for the potential treatment of idiopathic pulmonary fibrosis. Galecto Inc. is headquarters in Copenhagen, Denmark. “
Stocksmodernreaders.com

Invesco DWA Consumer Cyclicals Momentum ETF (NASDAQ:PEZ) Shares Acquired by Capital Wealth Alliance LLC

Capital Wealth Alliance LLC boosted its stake in shares of Invesco DWA Consumer Cyclicals Momentum ETF (NASDAQ:PEZ) by 1.5% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 14,646 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 221 shares during the quarter. Capital Wealth Alliance LLC’s holdings in Invesco DWA Consumer Cyclicals Momentum ETF were worth $1,216,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
Financial Reportsmodernreaders.com

Stevanato Group (NYSE:STVN) Updates FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Stevanato Group (NYSE:STVN) updated its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $0.520-$0.570 for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of $987.77 million-$999.82 million. Several brokerages have issued reports on STVN. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of Stevanato Group in...
Stocksmodernreaders.com

Enphase Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENPH) Receives $192.89 Average Price Target from Analysts

Shares of Enphase Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENPH) have been given an average rating of “Buy” by the thirty research firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and eighteen have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $192.89.

Comments / 0

Community Policy