Excited for Elieser

The Marlins activated Hernandez (quadriceps) from the 60-day injured list to start Sunday's game against the Cubs, Jordan McPherson of the Miami Herald reports. Though Miami never officially announced beforehand that Hernandez would return from the IL ahead of the series finale, things were pointing in that direction after he dazzled in his final rehab start for Triple-A Jacksonville on Wednesday, when he struck out 10 over five innings of one-run ball. Hernandez built up to 62 pitches in that outing, so he should be capable of giving the Marlins around 75-to-85 pitches in his first start with the big club since June 3. Though the right-hander has missed considerable time with injuries the past two seasons, he's been incredibly effective in his eight MLB starts over that stretch, posting a 3.27 ERA, 0.94 WHIP and 28.6 K-BB%.