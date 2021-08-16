Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
MLB

Excited for Elieser

By Ryan Boyer
nbcsportsedge.com
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe App is Back! Don’t forget to download the NBC Sports EDGE app to receive real-time player news, mobile alerts and track your favorite players. Plus, now you can check out articles and player cards. Get it here!. By this time of the fantasy season, those in 5x5 Roto leagues...

www.nbcsportsedge.com

Comments / 0

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Texas State
State
Colorado State
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Gleyber Torres
Person
Connor Joe
Person
Anthony Santander
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Reds#Blue Jays#Orioles#Nbc Sports#Roto#Northsiders#Yankees Wade#Bombers#Sp#Era#Marlins#Cardinals
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Technology
MLB Teams
Miami Marlins
MLB Teams
Cincinnati Reds
NewsBreak
Baseball
NewsBreak
Sports
MLB Teams
Baltimore Orioles
MLB Teams
Toronto Blue Jays
NewsBreak
MLB
Related
MLBCBS Sports

Marlins' Elieser Hernandez: Rejoining rotation Sunday

The Marlins activated Hernandez (quadriceps) from the 60-day injured list to start Sunday's game against the Cubs, Jordan McPherson of the Miami Herald reports. Though Miami never officially announced beforehand that Hernandez would return from the IL ahead of the series finale, things were pointing in that direction after he dazzled in his final rehab start for Triple-A Jacksonville on Wednesday, when he struck out 10 over five innings of one-run ball. Hernandez built up to 62 pitches in that outing, so he should be capable of giving the Marlins around 75-to-85 pitches in his first start with the big club since June 3. Though the right-hander has missed considerable time with injuries the past two seasons, he's been incredibly effective in his eight MLB starts over that stretch, posting a 3.27 ERA, 0.94 WHIP and 28.6 K-BB%.
MLBSportsGrid

Elieser Hernandez Starts for Marlins Against Cubs

Jordan McPherson of the Miami Herald reports that Miami Marlins starting pitcher Elieser Hernandez will make his third start after a stint on the 60-day IL this season. https://twitter.com/J_McPherson1126/status/1426914001406111747. In what appears to be an injury-riddled season for Hernandez, he last pitched in a 5-3 no-decision to the Pittsburgh Pirates...
MLBchatsports.com

Miami Marlins: Remainder of 2021 Season Key for Elieser Hernandez

MIAMI, FLORIDA - AUGUST 15: Elieser Hernandez #57 of the Miami Marlins delivers a pitch in the third inning against the Chicago Cubs at loanDepot park on August 15, 2021 in Miami, Florida. (Photo by Mark Brown/Getty Images) It is no secret that the Miami Marlins have arguably one of...
MLBnbcsportsedge.com

MLB Power Rankings: Week 20

The App is Back! Don’t forget to download the NBC Sports EDGE app to receive real-time player news, mobile alerts and track your favorite players. Plus, now you can check out articles and player cards. Get it here!. Welcome to the NBC Sports EDGE MLB Power Rankings, a weekly feature...
MLBnbcsportsedge.com

Reds Closing Gap on Padres

The App is Back! Don’t forget to download the NBC Sports EDGE app to receive real-time player news, mobile alerts and track your favorite players. Plus, now you can check out articles and player cards. Get it here!. Don’t look now, Padres, but the Redlegs are breathing down your neck.
MLBnbcsportsedge.com

Logan Webb Silences Mets In San Francisco

The App is Back! Don’t forget to download the NBC Sports EDGE app to receive real-time player news, mobile alerts and track your favorite players. Plus, now you can check out articles and player cards. Get it here!. Logan Webb’s remarkable upward trajectory continued on Tuesday evening as he recorded...
MLBnbcsportsedge.com

Shohei Ohtani Crushes 40th Homer and Dominates Tigers

The App is Back! Don’t forget to download the NBC Sports EDGE app to receive real-time player news, mobile alerts and track your favorite players. Plus, now you can check out articles and player cards. Get it here!. With each passing day of the 2021 MLB season it gets harder...
MLBnbcsportsedge.com

MLB K Props, August 19th: Zach Thompson O/U Strikeout, Jorge Lopez

The App is Back! Don’t forget to download the NBC Sports EDGE app to receive real-time player news, mobile alerts and track your favorite players. Plus, now you can check out articles and player cards. Zach Thompson O/U 4.5 Strikeouts vs. Reds. This number is not available on most books...
MLBnbcsportsedge.com

Waiver Wired: Rodgers Emerging

The App is Back! Don’t forget to download the NBC Sports EDGE app to receive real-time player news, mobile alerts and track your favorite players. Plus, now you can check out articles and player cards. Get it here!. It’s starting to feel real in fantasy leagues, isn’t it? The playoffs...
MLBnbcsportsedge.com

Week Ahead: Marco!

Marco Gonzales had developed into Seattle’s ace in the last two seasons, tallying over 200 innings in 2019, followed by a 3.10 ERA and league-best 9.14 K/BB ratio in the shortened 2020 season. Despite all of that success, the lefty was a common drop by fantasy managers after only a...
BaseballMLB

Elieser hit hard by Reds but Jazz stays hot

Right-hander Elieser Hernandez made his second start since coming off the 60-day injured list and it was an outing he would like to forget as the Reds beat the Marlins, 5-3, on Friday night at Great American Ball Park. Hernandez, who was on the IL with a strained right quad,...
MLBPosted by
Larry Brown Sports

A’s manager gives medical update on Chris Bassitt

Oakland A’s manager Bob Melvin provided a medical update Tuesday on the status of pitcher Chris Bassitt. Bassitt was hit in the head by a line drive during the second inning of his start against the Chicago White Sox. The A’s only shared that Bassitt was “conscious and aware” and on his way to the hospital.
MLBMLB

Bieber 'excited' following throwing session

CLEVELAND -- It’s a sight that hasn’t been seen at Progressive Field since early June: A smiling Shane Bieber throwing from 60 feet without a worry. Bieber may have been on the outfield grass instead of the rubber, but the Indians right-hander made a positive step on Friday afternoon, letting the ball fly out of his hand between 60 and 90 feet after having somewhat of a setback just a week ago.
MLBMLB

Excitement builds for Field of Dreams Game

MLB at Field of Dreams is bringing the world of baseball and the world of cinema together, and stars from both teamed up Monday to talk about what the one-of-a-kind game means to them. White Sox All-Star closer Liam Hendriks -- who will play in Thursday's game between the White...
MLBMLB

Cruz excited to return to Minnesota with Rays

BOSTON -- Three weeks ago, Nelson Cruz said his goodbyes to Twins teammates, coaches and staff at Target Field in Minneapolis. On July 22, when the veteran designated hitter was traded from Minnesota to Tampa Bay, he said it was “shocking,” “emotional” and “heartbreaking” to leave behind the family he found during his 2 1/2 seasons with the Twins.
MLBdodgerblue.com

Trea Turner ‘Excited’ For New Experiences With Dodgers

Less than a week after watching Max Scherzer dominate in his debut, the Los Angeles Dodgers finally were able to see Trea Turner up close for the first time during this past weekend’s Freeway Series against the L.A. Angels. The 28-year-old was activated from the COVID-19 injured list on the...
Louisville, KYThe Crunch Zone

Bryan Brown Excited for 2021 Defense

The University of Louisville’s defense has come a long way under the guidance of defensive coordinator Bryan Brown. The Cardinals have improved almost 18 points per game since taking over the program’s defense in 2018. Last season, the Cardinals led the Atlantic Coast Conference in passing defense and jumped up to fourth in the conference in total defense.

Comments / 0

Community Policy