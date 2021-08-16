Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
MLB

Rare Honus Wagner baseball card sells for record $6.6 million

By Joe Kelley
Posted by 
WDBO
WDBO
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1DxoYy_0bTGhxuf00

Yet another record has been shattered in the card-collecting world.

Over the weekend, a rare 1909 Honus Wagner baseball card sold for a new record of $6.606 million.

That’s the most ever paid for a sports card - breaking the previous record of $5.2 million set in January for a 1952 Mickey Mantle.

Only about 60 T206 Wagner cards exist, and only four carry a grade of 3 or higher.

The buyer is an East Coast collector who is remaining anonymous.

©2021 Cox Media Group

Comments / 0

WDBO

WDBO

Orlando, FL
7K+
Followers
24K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

WDBO 107.3 FM and AM 580 radio for Orlando's 24-hour breaking news, talk, weather and traffic.

 https://www.wdbo.com/
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Lebron James
Person
Mickey Mantle
Person
Honus Wagner
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Baseball Card#Mickey#Cox Media Group
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
MLB
NewsBreak
Sports
NewsBreak
Baseball
Related
NFLblackchronicle.com

The Honus Wagner T206 is the sports card GOAT, and it always will be

Nearly 100,000 people flooded onto the floor of the 2021 National Sports Collectors Convention in suburban Chicago, all jostling for space while peering into glass cases. Some were there to buy, shelling out anywhere from a couple of bucks to hundreds of thousands on cards. Others just wanted a glimpse of what they had only ever read about — the most sought-after and controversial card ever made.
MLBbigrapidsnews.com

His card just sold for $6.6M, but who was Honus Wagner?

A baseball card sold for $6.6 million at auction. That's right, a baseball card. A Honus Wagner, American Tobacco Co. card, printed between 1909 and 1911 to be exact. Honus Wagner isn't as commonly known as other baseball legends like Babe Ruth, Roberto Clemente and Ty Cobb, but as it turns out, he's actually considered the greatest shortstop of all-time and one of the best sluggers to be slated at the position. Here are some Honus Wagner fun facts:
MLBFox 19

Reds make trade with Yankees

CINCINNATI (WXIX) - The Cincinnati Reds made a trade with the New York Yankees overnight, acquiring two veteran relief pitchers for a player to be named later. “The #Reds have acquired RHP Luis Cessa and LHP Justin Wilson from the Yankees in exchange for a player to be announced later,” the team said in a tweet early Wednesday. “Welcome @LuisCessnaMX and Justin!”
NFLPosted by
FanBuzz

Mark McGwire Cheated, But What Happened to Him After Baseball?

Mark McGwire, Sammy Sosa, Barry Bonds and the rest of the behemoths of the Steroid Era helped save baseball. Whether the long-term effect on the game was good or not… well, I’ll leave that up to you. It’s hard to deny how exciting the 1998 home run race between McGwire...
MLBPosted by
CNY News

41 Baseball Hall of Famers in Cooperstown September 8

It is time once again for the annual "Parade of Baseball Cards" in Cooperstown. The Baseball Hall of Fame Induction Ceremony, starring Derek Jeter and others, will take place on September, 8, 2021 in Cooperstown. Admission is free. As of today, there appears to be 41 (including Jeter and gang)...
MLBPosted by
Larry Brown Sports

Shohei Ohtani offers classy response to Jack Morris

Shohei Ohtani offered an incredibly classy response to the Jack Morris situation. Ohtani’s Los Angeles Angels began a three-game series against the Detroit Tigers on Tuesday. During Tuesday’s game, Ohtani was coming to the plate with a runner on second and two outs. Morris, who is an analyst on TV for Tigers games, was asked how he would approach Ohtani.
MLBPosted by
Detroit Sports Nation

Angels manager Joe Maddon reacts to Jack Morris controversy

Detroit Tigers broadcaster and Hall of Fame pitcher Jack Morris has been suspended by Bally Sports Detroit following an incident last night in which he used a perceived ethnic accent while talking about Los Angeles Angels star Shohei Ohtani. The Tigers and manager AJ Hinch have both condemned Morris’ comment,...
MLBPosted by
Detroit Sports Nation

Detroit Tigers manager AJ Hinch weighs in on Jack Morris suspension

Jack Morris has found himself in hot water after an incident that happened on Tuesday night as the Detroit Tigers played the Los Angeles Angels. During the game, Morris, who is an analyst for Bally Sports Detroit, made a poor attempt at humor by using an Asian caricature stereotype as Angels star Shohei Ohtani was coming to the plate. (Note: Some believe Morris was trying to do an Elmer Fudd impersonation)
MLBwfxrtv.com

Best baseball cards

BestReviews is reader-supported and may earn an affiliate commission. Details. Collecting baseball cards is a fun hobby for many people. Baseball cards are small pieces of cardboard that typically feature a player’s photo on the front and a bio and statistics on the back. You can buy a card individually to know exactly what you will get, or you can buy a set of cards and it will be a mystery until you open the pack.
Hobbieschatsports.com

'Holy Grail' Card Sells For $6.6 Mil

A 110-year-old Honus Wagner card -- one of the most coveted pieces of sports memorabilia -- just SMASHED the previous record sale price for a card ... selling for $6.6 MILLION!!. As we previously reported, the "holy grail" 1909-1911 T206 Wagner card recently hit the Robert Edwards Auction block ......
MLBallotsego.com

St. Louis, Milwaukee catcher fell off writers’ ballot quickly

One of 19 catchers elected to National Baseball Hall of Fame, Ted Simmons belatedly joins his contemporaries: Johnny Bench (1967 to 1983, inducted 1989); Carlton Fisk (1969 to 1993, inducted 2000); and Gary Carter (1974 to 1992, inducted 2003), all of whom played in a golden age for the position.
MLBPosted by
FanSided

New York Yankees: Aaron Judge ties MLB record on Saturday

Every game is important for the New York Yankees at this point in the season. As they are battling to return to the postseason, attempting to make up ground in both the AL East and in the Wild Card standings, the Yankees need every victory they can get. On Saturday, Aaron Judge did his part to make that happen.

Comments / 0

Community Policy