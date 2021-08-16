Rare Honus Wagner baseball card sells for record $6.6 million

Yet another record has been shattered in the card-collecting world.

Over the weekend, a rare 1909 Honus Wagner baseball card sold for a new record of $6.606 million.

That’s the most ever paid for a sports card - breaking the previous record of $5.2 million set in January for a 1952 Mickey Mantle.

Only about 60 T206 Wagner cards exist, and only four carry a grade of 3 or higher.

The buyer is an East Coast collector who is remaining anonymous.

