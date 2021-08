CLEVELAND--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Aug 16, 2021-- Parker Aerospace, a business segment of Parker Hannifin Corporation (NYSE: PH), the global leader in motion and control technologies, has been named Supplier of the Year by Commercial Aircraft Corporation of China, Ltd. (COMAC) for customer service excellence in support of its ARJ21 program in 2020. The honor goes to Parker’s Customer Support Operations, which is supported by Parker’s Hydraulic Systems Division (HSD) and Parker Aerospace China (PAC). General Manager of PAC Stephen Tien accepted the award from Chairman Yang Jun of Shanghai Aircraft Customer Service Co., Ltd. at COMAC’s 2021 Supplier Conference. The virtual event was attended by more than 1,000 representatives, including 135 suppliers from China and abroad.