Park Lawn (TSE:PLC) PT Raised to C$42.00
Several other research analysts also recently issued reports on PLC. CIBC upped their price objective on Park Lawn from C$37.00 to C$39.00 in a research note on Monday, May 17th. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and set a C$43.00 price target on shares of Park Lawn in a report on Thursday, May 27th. Cormark increased their price target on Park Lawn from C$37.50 to C$46.50 in a research report on Monday. National Bankshares lifted their price objective on Park Lawn from C$43.00 to C$44.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, National Bank Financial raised their target price on Park Lawn from C$43.00 to C$44.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$43.06.www.modernreaders.com
Comments / 0