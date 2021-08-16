Cancel
Park Lawn (TSE:PLC) PT Raised to C$42.00

By Darlene League
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleSeveral other research analysts also recently issued reports on PLC. CIBC upped their price objective on Park Lawn from C$37.00 to C$39.00 in a research note on Monday, May 17th. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and set a C$43.00 price target on shares of Park Lawn in a report on Thursday, May 27th. Cormark increased their price target on Park Lawn from C$37.50 to C$46.50 in a research report on Monday. National Bankshares lifted their price objective on Park Lawn from C$43.00 to C$44.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, National Bank Financial raised their target price on Park Lawn from C$43.00 to C$44.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$43.06.

HSBC Upgrades Subsea 7 (OTCMKTS:SUBCY) to “Buy”

A number of other brokerages have also issued reports on SUBCY. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating and set a 87.00 target price (down from 92.00) on shares of Subsea 7 in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. SEB Equities raised Subsea 7 from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 30th. DNB Markets raised Subsea 7 from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. UBS Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Subsea 7 in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Subsea 7 from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, July 31st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. Subsea 7 has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $60.67.
Orchid Island Capital, Inc. (NYSE:ORC) Announces $0.07 Monthly Dividend

Orchid Island Capital has decreased its dividend by 53.0% over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 1 consecutive years. Orchid Island Capital has a dividend payout ratio of 75.7% indicating that its dividend is currently covered by earnings, but may not be in the future if the company’s earnings tumble. Equities research analysts expect Orchid Island Capital to earn $1.00 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.78 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 78.0%.
IAMGOLD (NYSE:IAG) Rating Lowered to D+ at TheStreet

IAG has been the subject of several other reports. Raymond James decreased their price objective on shares of IAMGOLD from $4.00 to $3.50 and set a market perform rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a sector perform rating and set a $3.00 target price on shares of IAMGOLD in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. National Bank Financial cut their target price on shares of IAMGOLD from C$6.25 to C$6.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 16th. Scotiabank cut their target price on shares of IAMGOLD from $4.00 to $3.00 and set a sector perform rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. Finally, Canaccord Genuity cut their target price on shares of IAMGOLD from C$4.50 to C$3.75 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $3.84.
The TJX Companies (NYSE:TJX) PT Raised to $81.00 at Morgan Stanley

Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on shares of The TJX Companies from $77.00 to $75.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 20th. Citigroup upped their price objective on The TJX Companies from $75.00 to $82.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday. Wedbush reissued a neutral rating on shares of The TJX Companies in a report on Tuesday, May 18th. Barclays boosted their price target on The TJX Companies from $82.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Thursday, May 20th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on The TJX Companies in a research report on Friday, April 23rd. They set an outperform rating and a $78.00 price objective on the stock. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $77.16.
SRS Capital Advisors Inc. Invests $18.15 Million in First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF (NYSEARCA:FPE)

SRS Capital Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF (NYSEARCA:FPE) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 880,841 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,145,000. First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF accounts for about 2.5% of SRS Capital Advisors Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 10th largest holding. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. owned approximately 0.25% of First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF at the end of the most recent quarter.
N4 Pharma (LON:N4P) Trading Down 2.2%

N4 Pharma Plc (LON:N4P)’s stock price was down 2.2% during trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as GBX 8.80 ($0.11) and last traded at GBX 8.85 ($0.12). Approximately 718,490 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 62% from the average daily volume of 1,909,732 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 9.05 ($0.12).
Ted Baker (OTCMKTS:TBAKF) Shares Up 3.1%

Ted Baker Plc (OTCMKTS:TBAKF)’s share price shot up 3.1% during trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $2.07 and last traded at $2.07. 3,571 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 59% from the average session volume of 2,251 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.01.
Repsol, S.A. (OTCMKTS:REPYY) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

Repsol, S.A. (OTCMKTS:REPYY) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the eighteen analysts that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating on the company. The average 1 year price target among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $11.80.
Lifestore Financial Group (OTCMKTS:LSFG) Trading Up 1.7%

Lifestore Financial Group, Inc. (OTCMKTS:LSFG) was up 1.7% during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $42.90 and last traded at $42.90. Approximately 200 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 16% from the average daily volume of 237 shares. The stock had previously closed at $42.20.
Hunting (OTCMKTS:HNTIF) Stock Price Down 25%

Shares of Hunting PLC (OTCMKTS:HNTIF) were down 25% during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as $2.70 and last traded at $2.70. Approximately 400 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 74% from the average daily volume of 1,550 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.60.
SilverBox Engaged Merger Corp I (NASDAQ:SBEA) Trading Up 0.3%

SilverBox Engaged Merger Corp I (NASDAQ:SBEA)’s stock price was up 0.3% during trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $9.67 and last traded at $9.67. Approximately 1,541 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 92% from the average daily volume of 18,926 shares. The stock had previously closed at $9.64.
Q3 2021 Earnings Estimate for Simon Property Group, Inc. (NYSE:SPG) Issued By Jefferies Financial Group

Simon Property Group, Inc. (NYSE:SPG) – Research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group raised their Q3 2021 earnings estimates for shares of Simon Property Group in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, August 18th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst L. Tsai now expects that the real estate investment trust will post earnings per share of $2.48 for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $2.42. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Simon Property Group’s FY2021 earnings at $10.88 EPS and Q1 2023 earnings at $2.68 EPS.
First Trust Senior Loan Fund (NASDAQ:FTSL) Trading Down 0%

First Trust Senior Loan Fund (NASDAQ:FTSL)’s stock price fell 0% during trading on Friday . The company traded as low as $47.81 and last traded at $47.86. 402,452 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 15% from the average session volume of 471,798 shares. The stock had previously closed at $47.87.
GoHealth (NASDAQ:GOCO) Sees Large Volume Increase Following Insider Buying Activity

GoHealth, Inc. (NASDAQ:GOCO) shares saw strong trading volume on Thursday after an insider bought additional shares in the company. 38,175 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 98% from the previous session’s volume of 1,839,349 shares.The stock last traded at $5.29 and had previously closed at $4.68. Specifically, CEO...
First Trust Global Tactical Commodity Strategy Fund (NASDAQ:FTGC) Short Interest Up 20.7% in July

First Trust Global Tactical Commodity Strategy Fund (NASDAQ:FTGC) was the target of a significant increase in short interest during the month of July. As of July 30th, there was short interest totalling 83,500 shares, an increase of 20.7% from the July 15th total of 69,200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 612,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.
Meredith (NYSE:MDP) PT Raised to $54.00 at Citigroup

MDP has been the subject of several other reports. raised their price objective on Meredith from $41.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 29th. Zacks Investment Research cut Meredith from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Finally, Benchmark raised their price objective on Meredith from $43.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Friday, August 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Meredith presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $51.75.
Zacks Investment Research Lowers Mesa Laboratories (NASDAQ:MLAB) to Strong Sell

According to Zacks, “MESA LABORATORIES, INC. designs, develops, acquires, manufactures and markets instruments and systems utilized in connection with industrial applications and hemodialysis therapy. “. Shares of MLAB stock opened at $268.88 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $276.40. Mesa Laboratories has a 1-year low of...
Investors Purchase High Volume of Call Options on Ambev (NYSE:ABEV)

Ambev S.A. (NYSE:ABEV) saw unusually large options trading activity on Friday. Stock investors bought 11,802 call options on the company. This represents an increase of approximately 280% compared to the typical daily volume of 3,105 call options. Shares of ABEV opened at $3.19 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average...
SEA (NYSE:SE) Sets New 1-Year High After Analyst Upgrade

Sea Limited (NYSE:SE) hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Thursday after Citigroup raised their price target on the stock from $320.00 to $335.00. Citigroup currently has a buy rating on the stock. SEA traded as high as $328.23 and last traded at $325.93, with a volume of 108706 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $318.61.

