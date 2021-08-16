Exchange Income (TSE:EIF) PT Raised to C$47.00 at National Bankshares
Other research analysts have also issued reports about the company. ATB Capital lifted their target price on Exchange Income from C$50.00 to C$53.00 and gave the company an "outperform" rating in a report on Monday, May 17th. National Bank Financial lifted their price target on Exchange Income to C$44.00 and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a report on Friday, May 14th. CIBC lifted their price target on Exchange Income from C$42.00 to C$45.00 and gave the stock a "neutral" rating in a report on Tuesday, July 6th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on Exchange Income from C$43.00 to C$47.00 and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a report on Monday. Finally, Raymond James reaffirmed a "strong-buy" rating and set a C$47.00 price target on shares of Exchange Income in a report on Tuesday, July 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company's stock. The company has a consensus rating of "Buy" and a consensus target price of C$47.80.
