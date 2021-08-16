Cancel
Exchange Income (TSE:EIF) PT Raised to C$47.00 at National Bankshares

By Steven Smith
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleOther research analysts have also issued reports about the company. ATB Capital lifted their target price on Exchange Income from C$50.00 to C$53.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, May 17th. National Bank Financial lifted their price target on Exchange Income to C$44.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, May 14th. CIBC lifted their price target on Exchange Income from C$42.00 to C$45.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 6th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on Exchange Income from C$43.00 to C$47.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday. Finally, Raymond James reaffirmed a “strong-buy” rating and set a C$47.00 price target on shares of Exchange Income in a report on Tuesday, July 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$47.80.

#Eif#Atb Capital#National Bank Financial#Royal Bank Of Canada#Aerospace Aviation
Stocks

HSBC Upgrades Subsea 7 (OTCMKTS:SUBCY) to “Buy”

A number of other brokerages have also issued reports on SUBCY. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating and set a 87.00 target price (down from 92.00) on shares of Subsea 7 in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. SEB Equities raised Subsea 7 from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 30th. DNB Markets raised Subsea 7 from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. UBS Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Subsea 7 in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Subsea 7 from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, July 31st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. Subsea 7 has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $60.67.
Stocks

IAMGOLD (NYSE:IAG) Rating Lowered to D+ at TheStreet

IAG has been the subject of several other reports. Raymond James decreased their price objective on shares of IAMGOLD from $4.00 to $3.50 and set a market perform rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a sector perform rating and set a $3.00 target price on shares of IAMGOLD in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. National Bank Financial cut their target price on shares of IAMGOLD from C$6.25 to C$6.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 16th. Scotiabank cut their target price on shares of IAMGOLD from $4.00 to $3.00 and set a sector perform rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. Finally, Canaccord Genuity cut their target price on shares of IAMGOLD from C$4.50 to C$3.75 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $3.84.
Stocks

Keith Enright Sells 555 Shares of ZoomInfo Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:ZI) Stock

ZoomInfo Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:ZI) Director Keith Enright sold 555 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.00, for a total value of $34,410.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 10,556 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $654,472. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.
Markets

The TJX Companies (NYSE:TJX) PT Raised to $81.00 at Morgan Stanley

Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on shares of The TJX Companies from $77.00 to $75.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 20th. Citigroup upped their price objective on The TJX Companies from $75.00 to $82.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday. Wedbush reissued a neutral rating on shares of The TJX Companies in a report on Tuesday, May 18th. Barclays boosted their price target on The TJX Companies from $82.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Thursday, May 20th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on The TJX Companies in a research report on Friday, April 23rd. They set an outperform rating and a $78.00 price objective on the stock. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $77.16.
Stocks

SRS Capital Advisors Inc. Invests $18.15 Million in First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF (NYSEARCA:FPE)

SRS Capital Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF (NYSEARCA:FPE) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 880,841 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,145,000. First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF accounts for about 2.5% of SRS Capital Advisors Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 10th largest holding. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. owned approximately 0.25% of First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF at the end of the most recent quarter.
Stocks

Repsol, S.A. (OTCMKTS:REPYY) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

Repsol, S.A. (OTCMKTS:REPYY) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the eighteen analysts that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating on the company. The average 1 year price target among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $11.80.
Stocks

N4 Pharma (LON:N4P) Trading Down 2.2%

N4 Pharma Plc (LON:N4P)’s stock price was down 2.2% during trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as GBX 8.80 ($0.11) and last traded at GBX 8.85 ($0.12). Approximately 718,490 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 62% from the average daily volume of 1,909,732 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 9.05 ($0.12).
Financial Reports

Q3 2021 Earnings Estimate for Simon Property Group, Inc. (NYSE:SPG) Issued By Jefferies Financial Group

Simon Property Group, Inc. (NYSE:SPG) – Research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group raised their Q3 2021 earnings estimates for shares of Simon Property Group in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, August 18th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst L. Tsai now expects that the real estate investment trust will post earnings per share of $2.48 for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $2.42. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Simon Property Group’s FY2021 earnings at $10.88 EPS and Q1 2023 earnings at $2.68 EPS.
Stocks

SilverBox Engaged Merger Corp I (NASDAQ:SBEA) Trading Up 0.3%

SilverBox Engaged Merger Corp I (NASDAQ:SBEA)’s stock price was up 0.3% during trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $9.67 and last traded at $9.67. Approximately 1,541 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 92% from the average daily volume of 18,926 shares. The stock had previously closed at $9.64.
Financial Reports

Mitsubishi Estate (OTCMKTS:MITEY) Updates FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Mitsubishi Estate (OTCMKTS:MITEY) issued an update on its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Friday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $0.970-$0.970 for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of $12.07 billion-$12.07 billion. Shares of MITEY traded up $0.07 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $15.38. 40,662...
Stocks

Hunting (OTCMKTS:HNTIF) Stock Price Down 25%

Shares of Hunting PLC (OTCMKTS:HNTIF) were down 25% during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as $2.70 and last traded at $2.70. Approximately 400 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 74% from the average daily volume of 1,550 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.60.
Stocks

Ted Baker (OTCMKTS:TBAKF) Shares Up 3.1%

Ted Baker Plc (OTCMKTS:TBAKF)’s share price shot up 3.1% during trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $2.07 and last traded at $2.07. 3,571 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 59% from the average session volume of 2,251 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.01.
Stocks

Lifestore Financial Group (OTCMKTS:LSFG) Trading Up 1.7%

Lifestore Financial Group, Inc. (OTCMKTS:LSFG) was up 1.7% during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $42.90 and last traded at $42.90. Approximately 200 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 16% from the average daily volume of 237 shares. The stock had previously closed at $42.20.
Stocks

Zacks Investment Research Lowers Ocuphire Pharma (NASDAQ:OCUP) to Hold

According to Zacks, “Ocuphire Pharma Inc. is a clinical-stage ophthalmic biopharmaceutical company. It is focused on developing and commercializing therapies for the treatment of several eye disorders. The company’s product pipeline includes Nyxol Eye Drops(R) and APX3330. Ocuphire Pharma Inc., formerly known as Rexahn Pharmaceuticals Inc., is based in FARMINGTON HILLS, Mich. “
Markets

Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX) Shares Sold by New York State Common Retirement Fund

New York State Common Retirement Fund lowered its stake in shares of Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX) by 4.2% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,825,381 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 167,540 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund owned 0.20% of Chevron worth $400,670,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
Stocks

Questor Technology (CVE:QST) Given New C$1.90 Price Target at Canaccord Genuity

A number of other equities analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. Acumen Capital cut their price objective on shares of Questor Technology from C$3.25 to C$2.75 in a report on Tuesday, May 18th. ATB Capital cut their price target on shares of Questor Technology from C$2.50 to C$2.25 in a report on Tuesday, May 18th. Finally, Raymond James set a C$1.80 price target on shares of Questor Technology and gave the stock a market perform rating in a report on Thursday, July 8th.
Stocks

Zacks Investment Research Upgrades Kingsoft Cloud (NASDAQ:KC) to Hold

According to Zacks, “Kingsoft Cloud Holdings Limited is the cloud service provider principally in China. Its cloud platform consisting of extensive cloud infrastructure, cutting-edge cloud products and well-architected industry-specific solutions across public cloud, enterprise cloud and AIoT cloud services. Kingsoft Cloud Holdings Limited is based in BEIJING. “. Separately, Macquarie...

