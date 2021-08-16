Cancel
New York City, NY

Stock Market Today With Jim Cramer: T-Mobile and Walmart: Buy or Sell?

By Vidhi Choudhary
TheStreet
TheStreet
 4 days ago

Stocks declined Monday following data reports from China and after a measure of manufacturing in New York tumbled.

Jim Cramer and TheStreet Senior Portfolio Analyst Jeff Marks discuss stock market news, including T-Mobile, Walmart and Tesla.

T-Mobile: Buy Or Sell?

Telecom provider T-Mobile (TMUS) - Get Report said it was investigating claims of a data breach that involves the personal data of 100 million users.

Cramer said buy some T-Mobile now and buy some lower: "When they [T-Mobile] come out and say what it is, you may only have 30 seconds to buy because the company is doing so well versus Verizon (VZ) - Get Report, which is stuck in the $55 range, and AT&T (T) - Get Report, which is stuck at $28."

People want a growth telco and T-Mobile remains a growth telco, added Cramer.

Walmart: Buy Or Sell?

Walmart (WMT) - Get Report is set to report its July quarter earnings on Tuesday.

He said he didn't want to see Walmart at 150 ahead of the earnings report. But here it is.

"The stocks that have run their earnings and gone down are few and far between actually," he said.

He added: "I wish that Walmart were not strong. But what this has meant -- and I'm not recommending on this -- ... is that when they run into earnings, they tend to be fabulous. ... Walmart seems to be the stock that everyone wants to own."

Tesla: Buy Or Sell?

Tesla (TSLA) - Get Report shares traded lower Monday after the electric-vehicle maker said U.S. regulators had opened a formal probe into its autopilot system.

Cramer suggested that the company might put up disclaimers about the limitations of its autopilot system, including on the vehicle dashboards. The message could say, "You could use it but please be aware that the system is not foolproof."

Walmart is a holding in Jim Cramer's Action Alerts PLUS member club. Want to be alerted before Jim Cramer adds or removes stocks from his portfolio? Learn more now.

