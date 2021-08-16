What if….EVO Just Waited?

You know I was looking forward to this one as I’ve hyped up “FBoy Island” for the last 3 weeks. If you haven’t watched the finale, which was released last week, I suggest waiting until you watch before listening to this interview with Sarah because we talk about everything. All the questions you have for her I’m pretty sure I covered. We get into more of her backstory, how she got cast, the idea that she didn’t even know what show they were on until filming was almost over, the decision at the end to choose who she chose, what you didn’t see on camera, etc. There’s a lot to cover here. Before that, I start by giving you my Bachelor thoughts and where we are in that search and a little Olive Garden story that’s part embarrassing, part awesome. Actually, the more I think about it, not embarrassing at all. I’ve shown my love for Olive Garden for years in this spot. This is just taking it to another level. Maybe another 10 levels. I don’t know. You be the judge. But I’m certainly looking forward to it. If you want to respond to the Sarah interview, please include her Twitter handle (@sarahemig) in your replies. Thanks again to Sarah for coming on, as I believe it’s the first interview she’s done post-show. Enjoy…