Matthew McConaughey Hasn’t Worn Deodorant For 30 Years

Matthew McConaughey has been sharing some insightful information these past few months on his Youtube channel. The Oscar-winning actor also serves as a film professor at his alma mater, the University of Texas. McConaughey has been imparting some gainful tips to up-and-coming filmmakers. But recently, the True Detective star got candid about his early days as an actor and shared an engaging story on his Youtube channel, where he has over 600k subscribers. McConaughey reminisced about how he got roles that he didn't originally audition for. One of those roles was in Texas Chainsaw Massacre: The Next Generation. The film was screened at South by Southwest in 1994, but its theatrical release happened only in 1997. By then both, Matthew McConaughey and co-star Renee Zellweger had become major Hollywood stars - owing to Dazed and Confused and Jerry Maguire respectively. But things could have been different had the film been released earlier.