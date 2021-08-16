Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Lottery

The Judds And More Announced For Country Music Hall Of Fame 2021

By Nancy Brooks // Country Writer, Beasley Media Group
wkml.com
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe Country Music Association announced through a virtual Livestream hosted by Reba, that the 2021 inductees into the Country Music Hall of Fame are Eddie Bayers, Ray Charles, Pete Drake, and The Judds. Wynonna Judd said, “This moment takes me back to 1983 when Mom and I first started. We...

wkml.com

Comments / 0

RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Pete Drake
Person
Wynonna Judd
Person
Marty Stuart
Person
Hank Williams Jr.
Person
Dean Dillon
Person
Ray Charles
Person
Eddie Bayers
Person
John Lennon
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Music Hall#The Cma Theater#The Hall Of Fame Class
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Country Music
NewsBreak
Music
NewsBreak
Lottery
Related
MusicKBOE Radio

THIS DAY IN COUNTRY MUSIC HISTORY

Today in 1981, the “Somewhere Over The Rainbow’ album by Willie Nelson was certified platinum. Today in 1971, “Take Me Home, Country Roads” by John Denver was certified gold. Today in 1979, Mel Tillis was #1 on the country singles charts with “Coca Cola Cowboy.”. Today in 1979, Carlene Carter...
Musicksjd.org

With Her 54th Album, Connie Smith Re-Affirms That She 'Is' Country Music

SMITH: (Singing) My heart's heart it all before. CHANG: To be fair, Connie Smith's music often feels timeless. She's a standard-bearer for traditional country sounds. It was actually her collaborator for 25 years, her husband Marty Stuart, who did the tabulation. SMITH: We used to do three albums a year...
MusicCMT

CMT Roundup: New Music from Trace Adkins, Ashland Craft, Willie Nelson, And More

CMT’s Weekly Roundup of new hits this week features a blend of emerging, vaunted, and critically-acclaimed artists delivering as expected — aided by some heaping spoonfuls of Willie Nelson, too — to the high expectations of their material. Embedded from www.youtube.com. Trace Adkins – Got It Down. “My daddy’s daddy’s...
Musicrock947.com

Dion Shuffle: Boz Scaggs featured on new blues-rock song by doo-wop legend

Boz Scaggs is featured on a brand-new song by doo-wop and rock ‘n’ roll great Dion DiMucci, a grooving blues-rock tune called “I’ve Got to Get to You.”. The track is available now as a digital download and via streaming services, and will be featured on Dion’s next studio album, which is due out in the fall. Scaggs contributes some guest vocals to the song, which also includes the talents of the father and son guitar duo Joe and Mike Menza.
MusicNo Depression

Wanda Jackson Delivers Ovation-Worthy ‘Encore’

With her latest album, Encore, “Queen of Rockabilly,” Grammy Award-nominee, and Rock and Roll Hall of Fame inductee Wanda Jackson exits retirement — does an artist ever really retire? — adding another compelling project to her essential oeuvre, a succinct but enthralling capstone to six-plus decades spent in the music business.
Door County, WIDoor County Pulse

The Creative Friendship of John Hiatt and The Jerry Douglas Band

In the fifth decade of an illustrious career, you might think John Hiatt had already done it all. An acclaimed Nashville recording artist in his own right, Hiatt’s songwriting credits include hits by Bob Dylan, Emmylou Harris, B.B. King, Willie Nelson, Bonnie Raitt, and many more. His lyrics and melodies have earned him a place in the Nashville Songwriters Hall of Fame, a BMI Troubadour award, and a Lifetime Achievement in Songwriting designation from the Americana Music Association. Yet this August finds him excited about some career-firsts that the younger John would never have dreamed of.
Nashville, TNPosted by
Wide Open Country

Remember the Indirect Feud Between Garth Brooks and Waylon Jennings?

When Garth Brooks rose to fame in the early '90s, he undeniably became the hottest new act in country music. Shortly after he debuted in mainstream country music, the singer-songwriter was releasing massive hits and headlining major arena tours. He was even inducted into the Grand Ole Opry just one year after the release of his debut album. Fans everywhere were clearly clamoring over the new country star, but not everyone was excited about Brooks' budding stardom.
MusicPosted by
Big Frog 104

Carrie Underwood Surprises CMA Summer Jam With Dwight Yoakam [Watch]

Carrie Underwood closed out the first of two nights of the Country Music Association's CMA Summer Jam with a high-energy set and a surprise special guest. Dwight Yoakam joined the superstar onstage at Nashville's Ascend Amphitheater on Tuesday night (July 27). Video from the show shows Underwood and Yoakam performing...
MusicBLABBERMOUTH.NET

GEORGE LYNCH Says EDDIE VAN HALEN Was An 'Incredibly Shy' And 'Super-Sensitive Guy'

During an appearance on the "Appetite For Destortion" podcast, legendary guitarist George Lynch was asked about the impact Eddie Van Halen's death had on him. He responded (as transcribed by BLABBERMOUTH.NET): "That hit me personally very hard, and every guitar player I know, pretty much, kind of felt the same way. As we get older, obviously, we're seeing people go away and pass. And that's just normal, of course. And we're seeing a lot of that. And so that's pretty profound. But, I mean, fucking David Bowie and George Michael and all these people — Prince — these giants… Tom Petty. It's, like, 'What?' All at once it seemed like. But Eddie was on another level, because, obviously, we're a little closer as far as what we do, and we kind of came up in the same place at the same time and had some connections and all that, so that's why it was more profound, I think. And I learned a lot from him, and I based a lot of my style on him. Even though we were compatriots in a way, he was way beyond me, so I lifted a lot of stuff from him and got inspired by him, as we all did. He's a Southern California guy, and we were like kind of neighbors and played the same clubs and played on the same stages together and hung out. [DOKKEN] did [the 1988] 'Monsters Of Rock' [tour with VAN HALEN, SCORPIONS, METALLICA and KINGDOM COME]… So, yeah, that was a pretty tough one. It hits close to home, too, I think, for us when our friends start disappearing, because it's a lonelier place after that."
Houston, TXviralhatch.com

Kenny Rogers’ fortune when he died

Kenny Rogers was a country music singer loved by people around the world and just a few hours after his death there were a lot of social media posts in his honour. Kenny worked hard for every penny he earned. Kenny Rogers was born in Houston, Texas, on August 21,...

Comments / 0

Community Policy