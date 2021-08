National Rosé Day AND a birthday celebration? Count me in! This past June I was lucky to celebrate my birthday with my closest friends and family, and it was one to remember (especially after COVID and not having parties with more than 3-4 pals at a time). Since it was also National Rosé Day, I of course had to make sure the two went hand in hand. All of my wonderful guests (all dressed in pink of course) enjoyed a selection of 25 of my favorite Rosé wines and amazing food.