Salinas Valley News Briefs | Aug. 16, 2021
SALINAS — Numerous local employers are gearing up to use the Monterey County Workforce Development Board’s new Premier Virtual online platform to meet job seekers at a virtual job fair on Wednesday, Aug. 18, from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. Job seekers need to register in advance on the platform at https://bit.ly/3s0q2FU. Employers interested in registering for the event can contact Business Services Manager Jerry Hernandez at [email protected] or call 831-755-5393.kingcityrustler.com
