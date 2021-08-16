Cancel
Salinas, CA

Salinas Valley News Briefs | Aug. 16, 2021

By Ryan Cronk
kingcityrustler.com
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleSALINAS — Numerous local employers are gearing up to use the Monterey County Workforce Development Board’s new Premier Virtual online platform to meet job seekers at a virtual job fair on Wednesday, Aug. 18, from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. Job seekers need to register in advance on the platform at https://bit.ly/3s0q2FU. Employers interested in registering for the event can contact Business Services Manager Jerry Hernandez at [email protected] or call 831-755-5393.

kingcityrustler.com

