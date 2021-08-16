As COVID-19 cases in schools increase, district approves temporary mask mandate
Following reports of nearly 180 COVID-19 cases in the first week of school, the Manatee County School Board voted Monday to approve a mask mandate on district campuses. Until Aug. 25, students and certain school employees are required to wear masks, but there’s an easy opt-out clause in the mandate. Anyone who doesn’t want to wear a mask will not be required to do so, according to district officials.www.bradenton.com
