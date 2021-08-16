Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Bradenton, FL

As COVID-19 cases in schools increase, district approves temporary mask mandate

By Ryan Callihan
Bradenton Herald
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleFollowing reports of nearly 180 COVID-19 cases in the first week of school, the Manatee County School Board voted Monday to approve a mask mandate on district campuses. Until Aug. 25, students and certain school employees are required to wear masks, but there’s an easy opt-out clause in the mandate. Anyone who doesn’t want to wear a mask will not be required to do so, according to district officials.

www.bradenton.com

Comments / 0

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Manatee County, FL
Education
Manatee County, FL
Health
Bradenton, FL
Health
Manatee County, FL
Coronavirus
Bradenton, FL
Education
Local
Florida Education
Local
Florida Coronavirus
County
Manatee County, FL
City
Bradenton, FL
Local
Florida Health
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Covid 19#Elementary School#The Mask#Bradenton Following
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
Public Health
NewsBreak
Education
NewsBreak
Coronavirus
Related
Congress & CourtsPosted by
The Hill

Appeals court rejects effort to halt Biden eviction moratorium

A federal appeals court on Friday rejected an effort to block the Biden administration's new eviction moratorium, likely teeing up the lawsuit for the Supreme Court. A three-judge panel for the Court of Appeals for the District of Columbia Circuit unanimously denied an emergency motion filed by two chapters of the National Association of Realtors to halt the eviction ban.
U.S. PoliticsPosted by
Reuters

U.S. charges man who made bomb threat near U.S. Capitol

WASHINGTON, Aug 20 (Reuters) - The United States on Friday charged a North Carolina man who claimed to have a bomb in his truck near the U.S. Capitol the day before, leading to a five-hour standoff with law enforcement. Floyd Ray Roseberry was charged with threatening to use a weapon...
BusinessPosted by
NBC News

Elon Musk says Tesla will produce humanoid robot to help build cars

Tesla CEO Elon Musk said the company expects to build a humanoid robot with artificial intelligence next year that would complete simple physical tasks most workers detest. Musk unveiled the concept for the “Tesla Bot” Thursday during its “AI Day,” which the company streamed on its website. Musk said the...
Congress & CourtsCBS News

3 U.S. senators test positive in "breakthrough" COVID-19 cases

Three U.S. senators — John Hickenlooper, Angus King and Roger Wicker — announced Thursday that they all have tested positive for coronavirus. All three senators were vaccinated and experiencing a "breakthrough" case of COVID-19. Hickenlooper, a Democrat from Colorado, announced his positive result on Twitter. "I've tested positive for a...

Comments / 0

Community Policy