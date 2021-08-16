Cancel
Alabama State

Baldwin County ranked as fastest growing county in Alabama and the growth is far from over

By Blake Brown
WKRG
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleBALDWIN COUNTY, Ala. (WKRG) — More jobs and a higher population count are signs of progress if you ask Lee Lawson with the Baldwin County Economic Development Alliance. “When you move 50,000 people within a decade to your community you’re creating a substantial economic impact for businesses, for new business creation, and for the existing businesses that are here to thrive,” said Lawson.

