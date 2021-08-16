Cancel
West Palm Beach, FL

Submit Your Favorite Recipes for the Mandel Public Library’s Community Cookbook

wpb.org
 4 days ago

WEST PALM BEACH, FLA. (August 16, 2021) – The Mandel Public Library of West Palm Beach invites locals to submit their favorite recipes as part of a tasty new initiative, a community cookbook! Participants are asked to share ingredients, instructions and even a favorite memory associated with their recipe submission. The community cookbook aims to develop and enhance community connections through food! Recipes will be accepted through Tuesday, August 31, 2021.

