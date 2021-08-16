Three New Public Art Projects Approved for West Palm Beach

WEST PALM BEACH, FLA. (August 16, 2021) – This fall, three new public art projects including mosaics and large-scale multimedia works will soon be installed in the Downtown and Historic Northwest neighborhoods.

After approval by the city commission at its August 9, 2021 meeting, the installations are being made possible through the City of West Palm Beach’s public art program, ArtLife WPB, which aims to improve quality of life and attract economic development to the city through the integration of permanent and temporary art throughout the city.

Given the artists’ diversity in practice and media, the new installations will represent a range of concepts and possibilities within public art, as detailed below:

“Natural Beauty,” by West Palm Beach artist Anthony Burks, will be installed within the 500-block passageway between Clematis Street and Banyan Boulevard. A part of the artist’s ongoing series Natural Beauty, two large 2-D portraits of a woman will be highlighted. With this project, the artist makes a leap from his studio practice into the public realm. The project is an interagency collaboration between the city and the West Palm Beach Community Redevelopment Agency (WPB CRA). Completion date is February of 2022.

“Heart & Soul,” by Dominican South Florida-based artist Elio Mercado, who goes by Evoca1. The work will be placed within Heart & Soul Park in the Historic Northwest. The artist concept includes the installation of hand-cut ceramic tiles to celebrate the neighborhood’s heritage and “create a community center and interactive art exhibition without walls.” The artwork’s narrative will highlight key community members and historical figures to tell the area’s story. The project was funded through the WPB CRA. Completion date is February of 2022.

Rendering of a portion of “Heart & Soul” to be placed inside Heart & Soul Park

“UNTITLED,” by West Palm Beach artist Ben Leone, will integrate his multimedia large-scale artwork on the garage of the new private development of the “345 Banyan” building. The project is funded by the developer through the ‘percent for art funding program,’ which collects a fee on large-scale development projects for the installation and funding of public art. Completion of “UNTITLED” is expected Spring of 2022.

Rendering of “UNTITLED,” to be installed on the “345 Banyan” Building

“These projects reaffirm our city’s commitment to public arts as a platform to explore ideas, celebrate diverse art styles and experience creativity in our city,” said West Palm Beach Mayor Keith A. James. “We are pleased to be able to offer the ArtLife WPB program to make art accessible to all residents of our city.”

“These projects continue to support ArtLife WPB’s core message that public art has a direct impact on our quality of life,” said Sybille Welter, City of West Palm Beach Administrator of Public Art and Culture. “Working with a broad range of artists, collaborators and the private development sector allow for breadth of artistic styles.”

ArtLife WPB recently launched an Instagram account. Follow at @ArtLifeWPB.

ArtLife WPB projects capture the diverse, contemporary beat and rich history that make West Palm Beach a destination city. For more information about ArtLife WPB, please visit http://wpb.org/artlife or contact Sybille Welter, Administrator of Public Art and Culture at (561) 822.1521 (TTY 800-955-8771).