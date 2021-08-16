Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
West Palm Beach, FL

Three New Public Art Projects Approved for West Palm Beach

Posted by 
West Palm Beach, Florida
West Palm Beach, Florida
 4 days ago

WEST PALM BEACH, FLA. (August 16, 2021) – This fall, three new public art projects including mosaics and large-scale multimedia works will soon be installed in the Downtown and Historic Northwest neighborhoods.

After approval by the city commission at its August 9, 2021 meeting, the installations are being made possible through the City of West Palm Beach’s public art program, ArtLife WPB, which aims to improve quality of life and attract economic development to the city through the integration of permanent and temporary art throughout the city.

Given the artists’ diversity in practice and media, the new installations will represent a range of concepts and possibilities within public art, as detailed below:

Natural Beauty,” by West Palm Beach artist Anthony Burks, will be installed within the 500-block passageway between Clematis Street and Banyan Boulevard. A part of the artist’s ongoing series Natural Beauty, two large 2-D portraits of a woman will be highlighted. With this project, the artist makes a leap from his studio practice into the public realm. The project is an interagency collaboration between the city and the West Palm Beach Community Redevelopment Agency (WPB CRA). Completion date is February of 2022.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0pvn2T_0bTGeHAs00

Heart & Soul,” by Dominican South Florida-based artist Elio Mercado, who goes by Evoca1. The work will be placed within Heart & Soul Park in the Historic Northwest. The artist concept includes the installation of hand-cut ceramic tiles to celebrate the neighborhood’s heritage and “create a community center and interactive art exhibition without walls.” The artwork’s narrative will highlight key community members and historical figures to tell the area’s story. The project was funded through the WPB CRA. Completion date is February of 2022.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2kM14g_0bTGeHAs00

Rendering of a portion of “Heart & Soul” to be placed inside Heart & Soul Park

UNTITLED,” by West Palm Beach artist Ben Leone, will integrate his multimedia large-scale artwork on the garage of the new private development of the “345 Banyan” building. The project is funded by the developer through the ‘percent for art funding program,’ which collects a fee on large-scale development projects for the installation and funding of public art. Completion of “UNTITLED” is expected Spring of 2022.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=11j0EG_0bTGeHAs00

Rendering of “UNTITLED,” to be installed on the “345 Banyan” Building

“These projects reaffirm our city’s commitment to public arts as a platform to explore ideas, celebrate diverse art styles and experience creativity in our city,” said West Palm Beach Mayor Keith A. James. “We are pleased to be able to offer the ArtLife WPB program to make art accessible to all residents of our city.”

“These projects continue to support ArtLife WPB’s core message that public art has a direct impact on our quality of life,” said Sybille Welter, City of West Palm Beach Administrator of Public Art and Culture. “Working with a broad range of artists, collaborators and the private development sector allow for breadth of artistic styles.”

ArtLife WPB recently launched an Instagram account. Follow at @ArtLifeWPB.

ArtLife WPB projects capture the diverse, contemporary beat and rich history that make West Palm Beach a destination city. For more information about ArtLife WPB, please visit http://wpb.org/artlife or contact Sybille Welter, Administrator of Public Art and Culture at (561) 822.1521 (TTY 800-955-8771).

Comments / 0

West Palm Beach, Florida

West Palm Beach, Florida

63
Followers
325
Post
3K+
Views
ABOUT

West Palm Beach is a city in and the county seat of Palm Beach County, Florida, United States.

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
West Palm Beach, FL
West Palm Beach, FL
Government
West Palm Beach, FL
Entertainment
Local
Florida Entertainment
Local
Florida Government
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Public Art#Interactive Art#Art Exhibition#Evoca1#Wpb#Heart Soul#Artlife#Instagram
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Visual Art
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Arts
Related
Congress & CourtsPosted by
The Hill

Appeals court rejects effort to halt Biden eviction moratorium

A federal appeals court on Friday rejected an effort to block the Biden administration's new eviction moratorium, likely teeing up the lawsuit for the Supreme Court. A three-judge panel for the Court of Appeals for the District of Columbia Circuit unanimously denied an emergency motion filed by two chapters of the National Association of Realtors to halt the eviction ban.
Congress & CourtsPosted by
The Hill

Capitol bomb threat suspect charged in court

The suspect who claimed to have a bomb in his truck near the U.S. Capitol on Thursday has been charged in federal court and faces up to life in prison if convicted. Floyd Ray Roseberry, of North Carolina, was charged in federal court in Washington, D.C., with attempted use of a weapon of mass destruction and attempted use of an explosive device.
WorldPosted by
Reuters

Taliban vow to be accountable, probe reports of Afghanistan reprisals

KABUL, Aug 21 (Reuters) - The Taliban will be accountable for its actions and will investigate reports of reprisals and atrocities carried out by members, an official of the Islamist militant group told Reuters on Saturday. The official, who spoke on condition of anonymity, added that the group planned to...
Congress & CourtsCBS News

3 U.S. senators test positive in "breakthrough" COVID-19 cases

Three U.S. senators — John Hickenlooper, Angus King and Roger Wicker — announced Thursday that they all have tested positive for coronavirus. All three senators were vaccinated and experiencing a "breakthrough" case of COVID-19. Hickenlooper, a Democrat from Colorado, announced his positive result on Twitter. "I've tested positive for a...
CarsPosted by
The Associated Press

GM extends recall to cover all Chevy Bolts due to fire risk

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (AP) — General Motors said Friday it is recalling all Chevrolet Bolt electric vehicles sold worldwide to fix a battery problem that could cause fires. The recall and others raise questions about lithium ion batteries, which now are used in nearly all electric vehicles. Ford, BMW and Hyundai all have recalled batteries recently.

Comments / 0

Community Policy